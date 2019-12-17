Huddle Up! ACC Network Plans for Signing Day Coverage; Bowl Preview Special

The Huddle: Signing Day Special on Wednesday, Dec. 18

ACC Network (ACCN), the new 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is set for National Signing Day coverage on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and a bowl preview special the following day on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, has both covered with The Huddle: Signing Day Special (Dec. 18, 5-6:30 p.m. ET) and The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special (Dec. 19, 8:30-9:30 p.m.).

The Huddle: Signing Day Special – Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

The Huddle: Signing Day Special with host Chris Cotter along with ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will provide a wrap-up of the day’s events, focusing on top recruiting wins for the ACC. Guests during the 90-minute show include new Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, 2019 ACC Coach of the Year Scott Satterfield of Louisville, Miami head coach Manny Diaz and North Carolina head coach Mack Brown.

Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), available on the ESPN App, is set to carry at least four school signing day press conferences live – Duke (10 a.m.), Miami (3 p.m.), North Carolina (3 p.m.) and Louisville (3:30 p.m.).

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s daily morning show, will also provide reaction to key signees in the ACC on Wednesday morning. Luginbill will join Packer and Durham (and Chester and Fuller) at 7:30 a.m. to preview the day.

The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special – Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Kelsey Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt will be back in studio on Thursday for a hour-long The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The quartet will breakdown all 10 of the ACC’s bowl bound teams and matchups:

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Thu, Dec. 26 4 p.m. Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs Miami

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs Pittsburgh

Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia, Allison Williams ESPN, ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec. 27 Noon Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

North Carolina vs Temple

Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Kelsey Riggs

Radio: Kevin Winter, Ben Hartsock/Brad Edwards ESPN and ESPN Radio 3:20 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State vs Wake Forest

Adam Amin, Matt Hasselbeck, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Chris Carlin, Jack Ford, CJ Papa ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio Sat, Dec. 28 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 3 Clemson vs No. 2 Ohio State

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor/Tom Rinaldi

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio Mon, Dec. 30 4 p.m. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Mississippi State vs Louisville

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic Jr., Jerry Punch ESPN and ESPN Radio 8 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 9 Florida vs No. 24 Virginia

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay/Molly McGrath

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN and ESPN Radio Tue, Dec. 31 Noon Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech vs Kentucky

Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman

Radio: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs ESPN and ESPN Radio 2 p.m. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Florida State vs Arizona State CBS Thu, Jan. 2 3 p.m. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Boston College vs No. 21 Cincinnati

Kevin Brown, Andre Ware, Dawn Davenport ESPN

