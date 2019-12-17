Huddle Up! ACC Network Plans for Signing Day Coverage; Bowl Preview Special
- The Huddle: Signing Day Special on Wednesday, Dec. 18
- Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina Signing Day Press Conferences Live on ACCNX
- The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special on Thursday, Dec. 19
ACC Network (ACCN), the new 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is set for National Signing Day coverage on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and a bowl preview special the following day on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, has both covered with The Huddle: Signing Day Special (Dec. 18, 5-6:30 p.m. ET) and The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special (Dec. 19, 8:30-9:30 p.m.).
The Huddle: Signing Day Special – Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.
The Huddle: Signing Day Special with host Chris Cotter along with ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will provide a wrap-up of the day’s events, focusing on top recruiting wins for the ACC. Guests during the 90-minute show include new Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, 2019 ACC Coach of the Year Scott Satterfield of Louisville, Miami head coach Manny Diaz and North Carolina head coach Mack Brown.
Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), available on the ESPN App, is set to carry at least four school signing day press conferences live – Duke (10 a.m.), Miami (3 p.m.), North Carolina (3 p.m.) and Louisville (3:30 p.m.).
Packer and Durham, ACCN’s daily morning show, will also provide reaction to key signees in the ACC on Wednesday morning. Luginbill will join Packer and Durham (and Chester and Fuller) at 7:30 a.m. to preview the day.
The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special – Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8:30 p.m.
Kelsey Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt will be back in studio on Thursday for a hour-long The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The quartet will breakdown all 10 of the ACC’s bowl bound teams and matchups:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Dec. 26
|4 p.m.
|Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs Miami
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8 p.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs Pittsburgh
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia, Allison Williams
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Dec. 27
|Noon
|Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
North Carolina vs Temple
Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Kelsey Riggs
Radio: Kevin Winter, Ben Hartsock/Brad Edwards
|ESPN and ESPN Radio
|3:20 p.m.
|New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State vs Wake Forest
Adam Amin, Matt Hasselbeck, Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Chris Carlin, Jack Ford, CJ Papa
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio
|Sat, Dec. 28
|8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 3 Clemson vs No. 2 Ohio State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor/Tom Rinaldi
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio
|Mon, Dec. 30
|4 p.m.
|Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Mississippi State vs Louisville
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic Jr., Jerry Punch
|ESPN and ESPN Radio
|8 p.m.
|Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 9 Florida vs No. 24 Virginia
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay/Molly McGrath
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN and ESPN Radio
|Tue, Dec. 31
|Noon
|Belk Bowl
Virginia Tech vs Kentucky
Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman
Radio: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs
|ESPN and ESPN Radio
|2 p.m.
|Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Florida State vs Arizona State
|CBS
|Thu, Jan. 2
|3 p.m.
|TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Boston College vs No. 21 Cincinnati
Kevin Brown, Andre Ware, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN programming is also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.
-30-