Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks Appear on ESPN Twice this Week

This week’s NBA on ESPN game coverage tips off on Dec. 18 with a Wednesday night doubleheader. The first half of the doubleheader begins at 7 p.m. ET when Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat visit Butler’s former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will call the action with analyst Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Tom Rinaldi. In the 9:30 p.m. nightcap, the Dallas Mavericks, starring Kristaps Porzingis, host the Boston Celtics, starring Kemba Walker. Mark Jones and Mark Jackson will call the game from American Airlines Center.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks return to ESPN on Friday, Dec. 20, to face one another at 8 p.m. Ryan Ruocco, Jeff Van Gundy and Tom Rinaldi will call the action from the sidelines at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA Countdown will lead into Friday’s game beginning at 7 p.m. with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Paul Pierce. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski will join the show from Las Vegas to report from the NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament. Friday’s show will also highlight ESPN writer Ohm Youngmisuk’s feature with brothers and teammates, Brook and Robin Lopez, as they explore the new Star Wars experience at Disney.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Wed, Dec. 18 7 p.m. Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Rinaldi Wed, Dec. 18 9:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks Mark Jones, Mark Jackson Fri, Dec. 20 8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers Ryan Ruocco, Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Rinaldi

The Jump, ESPN’s hour-long NBA news and discussion show, airs at 3 p.m. Monday – Thursday this week with host Rachel Nichols and a cast of high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests. Wednesday’s episode features a segment with former teammates and NBA Champions Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett along with actor and comedian Adam Sandler. Phoenix Suns star Kelly Oubre Jr. will join Wednesday’s show in a separate segment to discuss his NBA season thus far and other NBA headlines.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, The Jump will exclusively reveal this year’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nominees.

