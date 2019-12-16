SEC Network to Showcase National Signing Day with SEC Now Special
SEC Network will shine a spotlight on some of the strongest recruiting classes in the country for National Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 18. SEC Now: Signing Day Special will air from noon – 3 p.m. ET, hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysts Gene Chizik and Craig Haubert.
SEC Network will have reporters on campus, as Tony Barnhart will be on site covering Lane Kiffin’s first recruiting class at Ole Miss and Chris Doering will be giving insight on the Gators’ 2020 recruiting class from Gainesville.
Updates will continue throughout The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday afternoon, and the 9 p.m. edition of SEC Now, hosted by Alyssa Lang, will recap the full day’s events with analysis from Nowkhah, Chizik and Haubert.
Several SEC coaches will join the SEC Now and Finebaum crews to breakdown the latest additions to their squads. SEC Network+ will also carry each school’s signing day press conferences throughout the day.
SEC Network’s National Signing Day studio shows continue SECN’s extensive December football lineup. Details regarding SEC Network’s postseason studio programming plans will be announced in the coming days.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Commentators
|Network
|Fri, Dec 27
|6:45 p.m.
|Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
TV: Kevin Brown, Andre Ware, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Taylor Davis
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio
|Sat, Dec 28
|4 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe/Laura Rutledge
Radio: Steve Levy, Brian Griese/Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio
|Mon, Dec 30
|4 p.m.
|Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic Jr, Jerry Punch
|ESPN and ESPN Radio
|8 p.m.
|Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia
TV: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN and ESPN Radio
|Tue, Dec 31
|Noon
|Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
TV: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman
Radio: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs
|ESPN and ESPN Radio
|Wed, Jan 1
|1 p.m.
|Vrbo Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama
TV: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill
Radio: Adam Amin, Matt Hasselbeck, Molly McGrath
|ABC and ESPN Radio
|Outback Bowl: No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn
Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|8:45 p.m.
|Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio
|Thu, Jan 2
|7 p.m.
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ESPN
