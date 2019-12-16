SEC Network to Showcase National Signing Day with SEC Now Special

SEC Network will shine a spotlight on some of the strongest recruiting classes in the country for National Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 18. SEC Now: Signing Day Special will air from noon – 3 p.m. ET, hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysts Gene Chizik and Craig Haubert.

SEC Network will have reporters on campus, as Tony Barnhart will be on site covering Lane Kiffin’s first recruiting class at Ole Miss and Chris Doering will be giving insight on the Gators’ 2020 recruiting class from Gainesville.

Updates will continue throughout The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday afternoon, and the 9 p.m. edition of SEC Now, hosted by Alyssa Lang, will recap the full day’s events with analysis from Nowkhah, Chizik and Haubert.

Several SEC coaches will join the SEC Now and Finebaum crews to breakdown the latest additions to their squads. SEC Network+ will also carry each school’s signing day press conferences throughout the day.

SEC Network’s National Signing Day studio shows continue SECN’s extensive December football lineup. Details regarding SEC Network’s postseason studio programming plans will be announced in the coming days.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Fri, Dec 27 6:45 p.m. Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

TV: Kevin Brown, Andre Ware, Alyssa Lang

Radio: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Taylor Davis ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio Sat, Dec 28 4 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe/Laura Rutledge

Radio: Steve Levy, Brian Griese/Todd McShay, Molly McGrath ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio Mon, Dec 30 4 p.m. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Dave O’Brien, Mike Golic Jr, Jerry Punch ESPN and ESPN Radio 8 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia

TV: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN and ESPN Radio Tue, Dec 31 Noon Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

TV: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman

Radio: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs ESPN and ESPN Radio Wed, Jan 1 1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama

TV: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill

Radio: Adam Amin, Matt Hasselbeck, Molly McGrath ABC and ESPN Radio Outback Bowl: No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn

Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich ESPN 8:45 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio Thu, Jan 2 7 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ESPN