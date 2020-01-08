College GameDay Covered by State Farm Tips Off 2020 Season from Cameron Indoor

Anna Negron

College GameDay Covered by State Farm is back! The traveling pregame college basketball show returns Saturday, Jan. 18, with host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, in his first season, and Seth Greenberg. The show will make its first stop of the year at Duke ahead of the Saturday Primetime presented by H&R Block matchup between the No. 2 Blue Devils and No. 13 Louisville (6 p.m. ET, ESPN). Dan Shulman, Bilas and Holly Rowe will be on the call for the Sonic Blockbuster game from Durham, N.C.

GameDay will be live from Cameron Indoor Stadium, beginning at 11 a.m. on ESPN. This will be the tenth time College GameDay will originate from Cameron Indoor Stadium, the most of any venue in the show’s 16-season history. Duke’s 20th appearance on the show is also the most of any program.

The College GameDay site will be announced one-week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games appearing on ESPN networks each week.

