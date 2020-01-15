ESPN Cover Story: Paul George Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story debuted today with various presentations on Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Paul George stunned the NBA this summer when he requested a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Los Angeles Clippers. Most assumed he made the move to play alongside Kawhi Leonard, but his true motivation goes much deeper: his devotion to family. George, who grew up in Palmdale, California, an hour outside L.A, just wanted to be back home. His mother had suffered a stroke back when Paul was six years old, leaving her partially paralyzed and making the travel to her son’s games difficult.

Now, as George and the Clippers chase their first NBA Championship, his parents are able to be there to witness every moment. For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Ramona Shelburne explores George’s strong bond with his family, and tells the emotional story about what really brought Paul George back home.

