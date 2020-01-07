LeBron James and Luka Dončić Battle it Out as Part of ESPN’s NBA Friday Doubleheader

ESPN Carries Lakers vs. Mavericks Matchup for the Third Time this Season

Luka Dončić Sits Down with Rachel Nichols for an Exclusive Interview

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith Live from Dallas Wednesday

For the third time this season, ESPN will telecast the compelling matchup between three-time NBA Champion LeBron James and 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Dončić. The two will go head-to-head on Friday, Jan. 10 at 9:45 p.m. ET when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of Friday’s NBA on ESPN doubleheader. The game will be exclusive to ESPN in the Dallas market. Play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco will call the action with analyst Mark Jones and reporter Jorge Sedano. The Friday night doubleheader begins at 7:15 p.m. in New York when the Knicks host the New Orleans Pelicans. Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Cassidy Hubbarth will call the matchup.

NBA Wednesday

Wednesday’s doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. when the Dallas Mavericks, starring Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porzingis, host the Denver Nuggets starring Nikola Jokić and Michael Porter Jr. Mark Jones will provide commentary with analyst Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Jorge Sedano. In the second half of the doubleheader, beginning at 10 p.m., Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Golden State Warriors. Mike Breen will call the action with analyst Mark Jackson.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith presented by Mtn Dew will tip off Wednesday’s coverage beginning at 7 p.m. from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The show will preview Wednesday’s doubleheader and feature special pregame elements, guests and NBA analysts. SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt will lead halftime coverage throughout the night.

Wednesday’s episode of The Jump features the extended version of Rachel Nichols’ exclusive sit down interview with Mavericks star Luka Dončić. During the interview, Dončić discusses his All-Star votes, going toe-to-toe with stars like LeBron James and James Harden, and being under pressure.

“Pressure was in my life when I was 13, you know, and I had to move from Slovenia to Madrid alone. It was just dealing with the pressure all the time, I live with pressure every day. So, you know, I just don’t feel it anymore.”

The Jump, ESPN’s hour-long NBA news and discussion show, airs at 3 p.m. Monday – Friday with a cast of high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Wed, Jan. 8 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy, Jorge Sedano Wed, Jan. 8 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors Mike Breen, Mark Jackson Fri, Jan. 10 7:15 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth Fri, Jan. 10 9:45 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks Ryan Ruocco, Mark Jackson, Jorge Sedano

