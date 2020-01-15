NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Returns January 18 with ESPN’s Largest On-Site Coverage Presence Ever

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Matinee Special: New Orleans Pelicans Host LA Clippers at 3:30 P.M. ET

NBA Finals Broadcast team of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will be Joined by Reporter Lisa Salters on Commentary

The Jump Leads NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Pregame Coverage Featuring Host Rachel Nichols Courtside

Cassidy Hubbarth Hosts ESPN’s Breakout Digital Pregame Show Hoop Streams Prior to NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC on the ESPN App, Twitter & YouTube

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Under Armour returns for its fifth season on Jan. 18, with ESPN’s largest on-site coverage presence ever this season. The Houston Rockets, led by James Harden, host the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Play-by-play commentator Mike Breen returns as the voice of NBA Saturday Primetime with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters. ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will be available for analysis from the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J.

ABC will broadcast a special matinee edition of its Saturday NBA series on Jan. 18 when the LA Clippers, starring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George visit the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. Recent media reports indicate that rookie sensation Zion Williamson could return to the court this week. Mark Jones will call the action from Smoothie King Center with analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and reporter Israel Gutierrez. NBA Countdown will lead into the game beginning at 3 p.m. with host Maria Taylor, analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The show will highlight the latest ESPN Cover Story on six-time NBA All-Star Paul George written by ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne.

The Jump, ESPN’s popular daily NBA studio show, has expanded to a big-event, on-site format this season. The show, hosted by veteran journalist Rachel Nichols, will precede the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC broadcasts each week at 8 p.m. from courtside. The Jump will also feature high-profile analysts, reporters, special guests and a lively atmosphere. ESPN analysts and NBA Champions Scottie Pippen and Paul Pierce, as well as veteran commentator Michael Wilbon, will join Nichols this week in Houston.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s breakout digital NBA pregame show, will be on site for NBA Saturday Primetime with host Cassidy Hubbarth. The popular ESPN NBA host and reporter will be regularly joined by featured analyst and NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins. ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan will round out the crew this week from the Toyota Center. Hoop Streams is available to stream on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Jan 18 3:30 p.m.* LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Jan 25 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers Feb 1 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics Feb 8 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Feb 22 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks Feb 29 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics Mar 7 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors Mar 14 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks Apr 11 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers

*special matinee broadcast

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC broadcasts will also feature additional production elements, including multiple Shot Charts, Sky Cam, player mics and special animations to provide compelling replays.

ABC’s NBA coverage continues with the return of NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by Mountain Dew Ice on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2. The special week one 2 p.m. start features the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Houston Rockets.

All ABC NBA games are also available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-