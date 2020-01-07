USA Basketball Women’s National Team Exhibition Games vs. No. 1 UConn and No. 7 Louisville Available on ESPN Networks

Meeting with the Huskies on Monday, Jan. 27; Cardinals on Sunday, Feb. 2

ESPN continues its dedication to women’s basketball by adding two USA Basketball Women’s National Team exhibition games to its line-up. The USA National Team will face No. 1 UConn on Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and No. 7 Louisville on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will be on the call for the UConn matchup, with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli calling the action for the Louisville matchup.

“ESPN is thrilled to once again showcase our USA Basketball Women’s National Team as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in pursuit of a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal,” said Carol Stiff, vice president of programming and acquisitions.

“We’re excited to collaborate with ESPN and have the opportunity to showcase the USA Basketball Women’s National Team to ESPN’s national audience,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO. “The USA National Team’s expanded training program is designed to help prepare our team for Tokyo in its quest for another gold medal and to promote and inspire women’s basketball around the country, and we’re appreciative of ESPN’s collaboration to help us accomplish those goals.”

This will be the third meeting of the USA National Team and the Huskies and the first meeting with the Cardinals.

-30-