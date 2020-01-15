X Games Returns With Another Year-Round Slate of Content for 2020

The X Games brand goes big in 2020, giving fans a top-notch destination for year-round action sports content – including five live X Games events around the globe, five new Real Series projects and a full slate of original content across X Games linear TV, digital and social platforms. With programming on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 all 52 weeks of the year, fans will be able to consume and interact with action sports content throughout all four seasons.

For additional information and a comprehensive look at all X Games 2020 content offerings, please visit www.XGamesMediaKit.com.

Live Events

X Games events bring the world’s top action sports competition and musical performances to fans around the world throughout 2020. For the first time ever, X Games will host three winter events, including the first-ever X Games winter event in China, X Games Chongli, and see the fifth year of the X Games Norway returning to the Hafjell ski resort. The second half of the season will host two summer events, including the second year in Shanghai and the final year of our domestic flagship event in Minneapolis. Each event will feature live coverage and recap hours across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 as well as X Games social media platforms. X Games Aspen 2020 will kick-off the year with more than 26 hours of live content, with 15.5 hours airing across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC as well as 10.75 hours streaming live across the X Games social media platforms and the ESPN App.

Original Content

Throughout 2020, the World of X Games and X Games events will showcase more than 100 hours of action sports-focused content across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. World of X Games content will include 14 episodes of recaps highlighting the top moments from the five live X Games events, five episodes of exclusive video parts from the Real Series and signature projects from the top action sports athletes, brands and influencers, including profiling various athletes in the Being Series.

Real Series – Now in its 11th year, the Real Series continues to showcase the top athletes in Real Ski, Real Snow, Real Street, Real BMX and Real Moto producing a video part in their own unique style. The 2020 slate of Real Series competitions will kick-off with Real Ski in mid-March, followed by Real Snow in early April to finish off the winter slate of programming. Real Street will kick-off the summer slate in May, followed by Real BMX in August and Real Moto in September.

Athletes competing in 2020 include:

Real Ski: Jake Mageau Alex Hackel Emile Bergeron Jesper Tjader Noah Albaladejo Sam Zahner Real Snow: Rene Rinnekangas Craig McMorris Jesse Augustinus Mark Wilson Zak Hale Real Street: Franky Villani Clive Dixon Chase Webb Jamie Foy Dakota Servold Kevin Baekkel Real BMX: Garrett Reynolds Nathan Williams Simone Barraco Erik Elstran Lewis Mills Julian Molina

**Real Moto to be named at a later date

Being Series – The Being Series features in-depth profiles on the world’s top action sports athletes and icons. In 2020, there will be two installments of the Being Series, one airing in January and the other in July. The athletes featured in the upcoming Being Series are Max Parrot, Danny Davis, Kelly Sildaru and Henrik Harlaut.

Digital Exclusives

X Games digital and social handles reach more than 10MM fans combined and will continue to be the destination for daily action sports lifestyle conversation with fans around the globe, as well as a hub for live streaming event coverage and the best content from around the action sports world.

@XGames Social Media – X Games social will be on the go throughout the year meeting up with X Games athletes for an X Games Session , creating skit-based content with X Games host Jack Mitrani and debuting a new long-form interview studio show called Brando’s World of X with Brandon Graham. To check out the latest follow @XGames across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

– X Games social will be on the go throughout the year meeting up with X Games athletes for an creating content with X Games host Jack Mitrani and debuting a new long-form interview studio show called with Brandon Graham. To check out the latest follow @XGames across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. ZOOM Photography Contest – Monthly ZOOM galleries celebrate the best in action sports photography. Each month, XGames.com selects 10 of the best photos submitted by photographers in the BMX, skateboard, motocross, freeski, snowboard, surf and mountain bike worlds. The top photos will be displayed at X Games Aspen and Minneapolis and the winner takes home X Games gold.

The World of X Games weekly schedule is available here. The schedule is subject to change. More details will be available on www.xgames.com for fans or on www.espnpressroom.com for members of the media.

Contacts:

Grace Coryell, ESPN Communications, [email protected], 213-405-4402

Olivia Wilson, ESPN Communications, [email protected], 213-405-4145

Danny Chi, ESPN Communications, [email protected], 213-405-4400