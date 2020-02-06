ESPN Expands Innovative “All-Access” Initiative for 2020 MLB Spring Training

ESPN Goes “All-Access” across Four Telecasts, Including Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

ESPN, ESPN+ Combine To Carry 10 Spring Training Games in March

Reporters at MLB Camps Starting This Sunday Feb. 9

ESPN will continue its innovative Major League Baseball coverage during 2020 spring training as it expands its “All-Access” special content initiative. ESPN will dedicate “All-Access” coverage to all four of its spring training telecasts, including the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game on Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN “All-Access” documents the complete game day experience for MLB Clubs across its television, digital, and social media platforms. It provides viewers with a special access and behind-the-scenes content throughout the day, including players, managers and executives mic’d up, in-game interviews, features, essays and other content leading up to – and through – the game.

“All-Access” schedule:

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels visit Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs on Mar. 2;

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees host Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox on Mar. 3;

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals visit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Mar. 4;

The Boston Red Sox make a second “All-Access” appearance as they visit Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves from the Braves’ new spring training facility on Mar. 6.

In total, ESPN and ESPN+ will combine to carry 10 MLB spring training games this March with six games available live on ESPN+ from Mar. 19-24. The full schedule is below.

ESPN Reporters at Spring Training

ESPN reporters will be on site at spring training camps starting Sunday, Feb. 9, to document news and provide updates as pitchers and catcher begin to arrive. ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney reports from New York Yankees camp in Tampa, Fla, while fellow ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will be in West Palm Beach, Fla., covering the Houston Astros as they begin to prepare for the season under new manager Dusty Baker.

Veteran analyst and reporter Tim Kurkjian will be in Fort Myers, Fla., providing Boston Red Sox coverage, while Marly Rivera will be at New York Mets camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla., as the Mets begin 2020 under new manager Luis Rojas. Additionally, Pedro Gomez reports from Oakland Athletics camp in Mesa, Ariz. and Alden Gonzalez from Los Angeles Dodgers camp in Camelback Ranch, Ariz. as they begin their 2020 campaign with new acquisition Mookie Betts.

ESPN spring training schedule

Date Time Game Network(s) Mon, Mar. 2 3 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Mar. 3 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Mar. 4 1 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Mar. 6 1 pm. Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN+ spring training schedule

Date Time Game Network(s) Thu, Mar. 19 1 p.m. New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies ESPN+ Fri, Mar. 20 6 p.m. New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals ESPN+ Sat, Mar. 21 6 p.m. Houston Astros at New York Mets ESPN+ Sun, Mar. 22 8 pm. Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels ESPN+ Mon, Mar. 23 3 p.m. San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 24 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox ESPN+

-30-