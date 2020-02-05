Federer-Nadal Exhibition – Match in Africa 6 – Live on ESPN2 Friday

Tennis

Federer-Nadal Exhibition – Match in Africa 6 – Live on ESPN2 Friday

Dave Nagle 3 hours ago
Queens, NY - August 26, 2019: Roger Federer competing in the 2019 US Open. (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

Likely to be Largest Tennis Attendance in History

Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play an exhibition – Match in Africa 6 – live on ESPN2 on Friday, Feb. 7, at 1:30 p.m. ET from Cape Town, South Africa.  The match – with all proceeds going to the Roger Federer Foundation and its focus on children’s education in Africa – will be the first time the 20-time Major winner and current #3 in the world has played in his mother’s hometown.  Nadal, with 19 Grand Slam titles, is ranked #2.

The match will be held at Cape Town Stadium that holds a capacity of over 50,000 which would be the biggest audience ever for a tennis match.  The current record was set less than two months ago during Federer’s exhibition tour of Latin America.  The match between Federer and Alexander Zverev at the Plaza de Toros in Mexico City was the largest crowd to watch tennis with an announced attendance of 42,517 spectators.

The singles match will be preceded at 12 p.m. on ESPN3 by a celebrity doubles match – Federer and Bill Gates vs. Nadal at Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show.

Each of Federer’s five previous Match for Africa events, none of which were on African soil, raised in excess of one million dollars.

ESPN networks are also airing the match in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pac Rim region.

 

-30-

 

Tags

Dave Nagle

It was 32 years at ESPN for me as of November 2018 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Close