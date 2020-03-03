All X Games Norway 2020 Competitions Streamed Live on the ESPN App, @XGames YouTube, Facebook and Twitter on March 7 & 8

X Games fans in the United States can watch more than eight hours of live competition coverage from X Games Norway March 7 and 8, on the ESPN App and X Games YouTube, X Games Facebook and X Games Twitter pages. Additionally, two hours of event recap coverage will air on ABC as part of the World of X Games series on March 14 and 21 with re-airs on ESPN2. Fans can also follow the latest news and highlights across ESPN digital platforms, including XGames.com and X Games pages across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and more.

In addition to all of the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games Norway 2020 will be available globally on ESPN’s streaming services.

United States

The X Games Norway 2020 live content schedule is as follows:

Date/Time Competitions Saturday, March 7 ESPN App & @XGames YouTube, Facebook & Twitter 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Women’s Snowboard Big Air 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Women’s Ski Big Air 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Men’s Snowboard Big Air Men’s Ski Big Air 1:30 – 2:05 p.m. Snowboard Knuckle Huck 2:30 – 3:05 p.m. Ski Knuckle Huck Sunday, March 8 ESPN App & @XGames YouTube, Facebook & Twitter 5:30 – 6:30 a.m. Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle 7 – 8 a.m. Women’s Ski Slopestyle 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle 10 – 11 a.m. Men’s Ski Slopestyle Saturday, March 14 ABC 1 – 2 p.m. Best of X Games Norway Part 1 Saturday, March 21 ABC 1 – 2 p.m. Best of X Games Norway Part 2



*Times and events listed are Eastern Time (ET) and are subject to change. Please consult your local listings.

International

In addition to the host broadcast within Norway by NRK, fans in the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America can watch X Games Norway 2020 live on ESPNPlay or ESPN Watch. Throughout Europe, Asia and Africa, fans can watch X Games Norway live and on demand on ESPNPlayer or the live broadcast via 17 global syndication partners.

Additional information on X Games Norway 2020 will be forthcoming on XGames.com and xgamesnorway.no for fans or on www.espnpressroom.com for media only.

