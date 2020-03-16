ESPN Kicks Off NFL Free Agency with 13 Live Hours of SportsCenter and NFL Live Specials through Wednesday

ESPN kicks off the 2020 NFL league year with more than 13 hours of live NFL Free Agency specials through Wednesday. Wendi Nix (Mon-Wed), Suzy Kolber (Tue) and Trey Wingo (Wed) will host back-to-back editions of NFL Live (2 p.m. ET) and SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown (3 p.m.) on ESPN.

Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen, Josina Anderson and Dianna Russini will report on player signings, trades and more, while Tedy Bruschi, Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick and Mike Tannenbaum will provide expert analysis and front office insight.

Ongoing coverage of NFL Free Agency will also be available on ESPN.com and ESPN+. Highlights:

NFL Nation reporters explore what teams could offer Tom Brady (com), whether or not clubs will re-sign their top free agents (ESPN+), the best and worst signings over the past five years (ESPN.com), team salary cap status (ESPN.com) and NFL franchise tags (ESPN.com). NFL Nation reporters will also analyze every free-agent signing, including risks and rewards for each.

Kevin Seifert ranks the top 100 unrestricted free agents (ESPN+) and provides a comprehensive guide on players available (com).

Dan Graziano offers last-minute free agency news and notes (com).

Jeremy Fowler reports on predictions league executives and coaches have for 2020 (ESPN+).

Pro Football Focus reveals the most overrated and underrated free agents (ESPN+).

Bill Barnwell will dole out free agency grades, NFL experts will predict the best and worst free agent moves (March 17), Mike Clay will provide the fantasy reaction to signings (March 18), and Seifert will evaluate winners and losers of free agency (March 18) and look ahead to 2021 (March 25).

Additionally, ESPN’s Ryan Clark, Dan Graziano, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears will offer analysis on NFL Free Agency during editions of Get Up and First Take. Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Show Network Mon, Mar 16 2-3 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 3-4 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown ESPN 4-5 p.m. NFL Live (encore) ESPN 5-6 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown (encore) ESPN 9-11 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown ESPN Tue, Mar 17 2-3 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 3-4 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown ESPN 4-5 p.m. NFL Live (encore) ESPN 5-6 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown (encore) ESPN 9-11 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown ESPN Wed, Mar 18 2-3 p.m. NFL Live: Free Agency Special ESPN 3-5 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown ESPN 9-11 p.m. SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency ESPN

Note: Shows schedule subject to change

* All shows will also be available on the ESPN App

** Get Up, First Take and editions of SportsCenter will also feature news, analysis and updates on NFL free agent signings

-30-