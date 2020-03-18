ESPN Major League Baseball Content Highlights for March 18 Through March 24

ESPN is continuing to cover Major League Baseball with a variety of content across platforms. ESPN Senior MLB Insider and Sunday Night Baseball reporter Buster Olney will continue daily editions of his podcast, Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, which will include special guests and will offer coverage of all of the latest baseball news and information.

Additionally, ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel goes deeper into ranking 2020’s best MLB prospects of the year, ranking the best National League prospects Thursday, March 19, on ESPN.com. McDaniel’s rankings for the American League can be found here. Friday, March 20, McDaniel will rank all 30 MLB clubs based on their farm system.

In light of Tuesday’s news surrounding longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, ESPN baseball writer Bradford Doolittle outlines which current MLB stars would be the most shocking to see in new uniforms. Examples include Mike Trout in a New York Yankees jersey, Clayton Kershaw leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers and Joey Votto retiring as a Toronto Blue Jay. Read the entire list here.

Next week, ESPN.com will present a five-part daily series, “Best ___ I Ever Saw.” All of ESPN’s baseball writers submitted their ideas for the best of that they’ve have seen in baseball: home runs, games, prospects, defensive plays and behind-the-scenes moments.

Various ESPN MLB commentators will also appear across ESPN news and information platforms throughout the week providing the latest updates from the baseball world.

