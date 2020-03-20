ESPN to Air Encore Presentation of the Five-Part 30 for 30 Documentary “O.J.: Made in America” March 23-26

ESPN will air an encore presentation of the Academy-Award winning 30 for 30 documentary “O.J.: Made in America” over four nights in primetime from March 23-26. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016, premiered on ABC/ESPN in June 2016, and won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards in February 2017.

It is perhaps the defining cultural tale of 20th-century America, one that centers around two of our country’s greatest fixations: race and celebrity. Directed by Peabody-, Emmy- and Academy-Award winner Ezra Edelman, “O.J.: Made in America” explores these themes in tracing a personal journey, from how Orenthal James Simpson first became a football star, to why the country fell in love with him off the field, to his being accused of murdering his ex-wife, his subsequent acquittal and then ultimately serving a jail sentence for another crime.

The full episodic documentary will air on ESPN as follows:

Monday, March 23

7 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 1”

9 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 2”

Tuesday, March 24

7 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 2”

9 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 3”

Wednesday, March 25

7 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 3”

9 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 4”

Thursday, March 26

7 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 4”

9 p.m. ET – “O.J.: Made in America – Part 5”

All parts of “O.J.: Made in America” are also available for streaming on ESPN+. Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

“O.J.: Made in America” cements ESPN’s primetime programming for the week of March 23-26. On Sunday, March 22, ESPN will air a seven-hour Tom Brady Marathon and ESPN2 will air The Ocho programming. Additional programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for updates.

