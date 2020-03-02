Play Ball! ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Team to Call Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees MLB Spring Training Telecast March 3

Jessica Mendoza to Serve as Solo Analyst for ESPN’s First Spring Training Game: Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs March 2

ESPN Spring Training Slate Features Expanded “All-Access” Special Content Initiative

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball team – play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney – will call their first game of 2020 on Tuesday, March 3, at 1 p.m. ET as the New York Yankees and Gary Sánchez host their storied rivals the Boston Red Sox and J.D. Martinez in Tampa, Fla. All ESPN MLB game and studio telecasts are available to stream via the ESPN App.

Jessica Mendoza, who reached a contract extension with ESPN this offseason that features a new set of assignments, will call her first televised game as a solo analyst on Monday, March 2. The Chicago Cubs – led by new manager David Ross – will host the Los Angeles Angels and new manager Joe Maddon, who last managed the Cubs – at their spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz. Mendoza will join Jon “Boog” Sciambi and reporter Jesse Rogers on commentary for the 3 p.m. ET telecast.

ESPN MLB analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian will team up for spring training game telecasts on Wednesday, March 4 and Friday, March 6. For the March 4 telecast, Matt Vasgersian will provide play-by-play as the New York Mets and Pete Alonso host the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt in Port St. Lucie, Fla. On March 6, Karl Ravech will handle the play-by-play responsibilities for ESPN’s coverage of the Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves game in North Port, Fla. Both games start at 1 p.m. ET.

All four spring training games are available nationally and will feature ESPN’s “All-Access” special content initiative. “All-Access” includes mic’d up players, coaches and team personnel, special interviews and wall-to-wall coverage of the teams playing in each game across ESPN television, digital and social media platforms. For more on “All-Access” visit ESPN Press Room.

-30-