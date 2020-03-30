Real Snow Videos Now Available on XGames.com

The second installment of the Real Series 2020, Real Snow, launched today with five never-before-seen urban-snowboarding video parts debuting on XGames.com. A full World of X Games episode will air Saturday, April 5 on ESPN2, featuring all five video parts, behind-the-scenes footage and athlete interviews. This year’s Real Snow athletes are Jesse Augustinus, Zak Hale, Craig McMorris, Rene Rinnekangas and Mark Wilson.

Click Photo to View Teaser

Rider: Craig McMorris / Photo: Travis Persaud

Now in its 11th year, the Real Series continues to showcase the top athletes in Real Ski, Real Snow, Real Street, Real BMX and Real Moto producing a video part in their own unique style. The 2020 slate of Real Series competitions began with Real Ski in March. Real Street will kick-off the summer slate in May, followed by Real BMX in August and Real Moto in September. The 2020 Real Series returns to the World of X Games content lineup on XGames.com, ABC and ESPN2. Each competition will feature past Real Series winners and Fan Favorites, X Games medalists and up-and-coming athletes from around the world.

In each Real Series competition, athletes and filmer/editors form two-person teams to produce a brand new video part in their own unique style. Each part debuts on XGames.com, where fans can watch and vote for their favorite video, and is celebrated across X Games social platforms. The competition culminates in a one-hour World of X Games episode featuring all of the contest’s video parts, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from a selection of the medalists and competitors.

The schedule and athlete lineup are subject to change. More details will be available on XGames.com for fans or ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media. Follow @XGames on social media and join the conversation using #RealSnow.

