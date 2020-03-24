Wednesday: Terence Crawford, Teofimo Lopez, Michael Conlan and Mayweather-Pacquaio Headline Special Boxing Encore Presentation on ESPN2

Crawford-Amir Khan, Crawford-Mean Machine, Lopez-Richard Commey, Conlan-Vladimir Nikitin, Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin and Floyd Mayweather-Manny-Pacquiao highlight five hours of fighting beginning at 7 p.m. ET

Bring out the boxing stars.

Terence Crawford, Tyson Fury, Teofimo Lopez, Michael Conlan and the 2015 super-fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will be showcased on ESPN2 Wednesday, March 25, as part of a five-hour fistic marathon.

The action will begin at 7 p.m. with WBO welterweight world champion Crawford’s April 2019 tour de force over former unified super lightweight world champion Amir Khan.

At 8 p.m., there will be a special replay of the tripleheader that preceded the Heisman Trophy ceremony last December from Madison Square Garden. Conlan opened the show seeking revenge over Vladimir Nikitin, the Russian boxer who defeated him via controversial decision in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics. The co-feature saw 22-year-old Brooklyn-born prodigy Lopez challenge IBF lightweight world champion Richard Commey in a classic “changing of the guards” matchup. In the main event, pound-for-pound king Crawford went toe-to-toe with two-time Lithuanian Olympian Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas.

The big men will take center stage at 10 p.m. for lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s drama-filled 12-round war against Otto Wallin, which took place last September at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The action will conclude at 11 p.m. with the most lucrative bout in boxing history, the May 2015 welterweight world title fight between all-time greats Mayweather and Pacquiao.

ESPN+ also features a collection of some of the greatest fights in boxing history, including dozens of legendary bouts from the Top Rank Library, available on demand. The collection includes legendary heavyweight showdowns like Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier III, Ali vs. George Foreman, Joe Louis vs. Billy Conn, Mike Tyson vs. Larry Holmes, Jack Dempsey vs. Gene Tunney, Max Baer vs. James J. Braddock, Ali vs. Sonny Liston I & II, and many more.

Wednesday’s Top Rank on ESPN lineup adds to ESPN’s week of programming, which also includes an encore presentation of the Academy-Award winning 30 for 30 documentary “O.J.: Made in America.” The documentary airs over three nights in primetime from March 24-March 26. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016, debuted on ABC/ESPN in June 2016, and won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards in February 2017.

ESPN Boxing Schedule, Wednesday, March 25 (All times ET)

Time Program Duration Fights 7 p.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Crawford vs. Khan (Main Event) 1:00 8 p.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas (Main Card) 3:00 Conlan vs. Nikitin Commey vs. Lopez Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas 10 p.m Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Fury vs. Wallin (Main Event) 1:00 11 p.m. Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights – Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 1:00

