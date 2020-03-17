Videos: Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Joins ESPN’s First Take to Talk Tom Brady, Dak Prescott & DeAndre Hopkins

Says ‘[Chargers] Are Putting Everything On The Table To Get Tom Brady’

Michael Skarka 13 hours ago

Today on ESPN’s First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined the show.

Irvin reacted to today’s news of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots and where he could be playing this season. Irvin and Smith debated the Dallas Cowboys recent offseason decisions involving Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott. He also gave his thoughts on the Houston Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins.

Videos:

    • On where Brady will play this season: Watch
    • On Brady leaving: Watch
    • On Cowboys recent offseason decisions: Watch
    • On Texans trading Hopkins: Watch

