Videos: Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Joins ESPN’s First Take to Talk Tom Brady, Dak Prescott & DeAndre Hopkins

Today on ESPN’s First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined the show.

Irvin reacted to today’s news of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots and where he could be playing this season. Irvin and Smith debated the Dallas Cowboys recent offseason decisions involving Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott. He also gave his thoughts on the Houston Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins.

Videos:

On where Brady will play this season: Watch On Brady leaving: Watch On Cowboys recent offseason decisions: Watch On Texans trading Hopkins: Watch



