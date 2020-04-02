Best of the 2019-20 ACC Basketball Season Marathon Begins April 5 on ACC Network

Relive Some of the Most Thrilling Games, Finishes and Performances from the Men’s and Women’s Seasons

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present eight straight days of ACC basketball programming highlighting the best games, finishes and performances from the ACC’s 2019-20 men’s and women’s seasons.

Fifty-nine games and more than 110 hours of ACC basketball from this past season will be featured over eight days on ACCN beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 5, with Georgia Tech’s season-opening overtime win at NC State on Nov. 5, 2019.

Instant classics, buzzer beaters and streak breakers will be showcased throughout these encore re-airs. The 59-game slate will feature:

The best of the ACC’s 2019-20 basketball season follows the best of the ACC’s fall, winter and spring sports that aired March 30 – April 3, and the 2019 ACC football season in review that ran March 16-29. Additional special programming will be announced in the coming days.

Date Time (ET) Event Original Air Date Sun, April 5 10 a.m. MBB: Georgia Tech at NC State Nov. 6, 2019 Noon MBB: Notre Dame at North Carolina Nov. 6, 2019 2 p.m. MBB: Toledo at Notre Dame Nov. 21, 2019 4 p.m. WBB: Maryland at NC State Dec. 5, 2019 6 p.m. WBB: Miami (Ohio) at Pitt Dec. 17, 2019 8 p.m. WBB: Wake Forest at Miami Dec. 29, 2019 10 p.m. MBB: Miami at Clemson Dec. 31, 2019 Mon, April 6 10 a.m. WBB: Florida State at Syracuse Jan. 2, 2020 Noon MBB: Notre Dame at Syracuse Jan. 4, 2020 1:30 p.m. MBB: Virginia at Boston College Jan. 7, 2020 3:30 p.m. WBB: NC State at North Carolina Jan. 9, 2020 5 p.m. MBB: Syracuse at Virginia Jan. 11, 2020 7 p.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title 8 p.m. MBB: Clemson at North Carolina Jan. 11, 2020 10 p.m. MBB: Duke at Clemson Jan. 14, 2020 Tue, April 7 10 a.m. MBB: Louisville at Pitt Jan. 14, 2020 Noon MBB: Florida State at Miami Jan. 18, 2020 2 p.m. MBB: Louisville at Duke Jan. 18, 2020 3:30 p.m. WBB: Duke at Clemson Jan. 19, 2020 5 p.m. WBB: Virginia Tech at Virginia Jan. 19, 2020 6:30 p.m. MBB: NC State at Virginia Jan. 20, 2020 8:30 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Virginia Tech Jan. 22, 2020 10:30 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame at Florida State Jan. 25, 2020 Wed, April 8 10 a.m. MBB: Pitt at Syracuse Jan. 25, 2020 Noon MBB: Louisville at Boston College Jan. 29, 2020 2 p.m. MBB: Boston College at North Carolina Feb. 1, 2020 4 p.m. MBB: Louisville at NC State Feb. 1, 2020 5:30 p.m. MBB: Duke at Syracuse Feb. 1, 2020 7 p.m. MBB: Florida State at Virginia Tech Feb. 1, 2020 9 p.m. MBB: Duke at North Carolina Feb. 8, 2020 10:30 p.m. MBB: Boston College at Virginia Tech Feb. 8, 2020 Thu, April 9 10 a.m. MBB: Louisville at Georgia Tech Feb. 12, 2020 Noon WBB: Louisville at NC State Feb. 13, 2020 1:30 p.m. MBB: Louisville at Clemson Feb. 15, 2020 3:30 p.m. MBB: Virginia at North Carolina Feb. 15, 2020 5:30 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Notre Dame Feb. 17, 2020 7 p.m. MBB: Duke at NC State Feb. 19, 2020 8:30 p.m. MBB: Miami at Virginia Tech Feb. 19, 2020 10:30 p.m. WBB: Virginia at Virginia Tech Feb. 23, 2020 Fri, April 10 10 a.m. WBB: North Carolina at Wake Forest Feb. 23, 2020 Noon WBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech Feb. 23, 2020 2 p.m. MBB: Duke at Wake Forest Feb. 25, 2020 4 p.m. MBB: Duke at Virginia Feb. 29, 2020 6 p.m. MBB: Florida State at Clemson Feb. 29, 2020 8 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame at Wake Forest Feb. 29, 2020 10 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Syracuse Feb. 29, 2020 Sat, April 11 10 a.m. WBB: Notre Dame at Florida State March 1, 2020 Noon MBB: Florida State at Notre Dame March 4, 2020 2 p.m. WBB: Pitt vs Notre Dame

(ACC Tournament First Round) March 4, 2020 4 p.m. WBB: Boston College vs Duke

(ACC Tournament Quarterfinal) March 6, 2020 6 p.m. MBB: Syracuse at Miami March 7, 2020 8 p.m. WBB: Florida State vs Louisville

(ACC Tournament Semifinal) March 7, 2020 10 p.m. WBB: Boston College vs NC State

(ACC Tournament Semifinal) March 7, 2020 Sun, April 12 10 a.m. WBB: Florida State vs NC State

(ACC Tournament Championship) March 8, 2020 Noon MBB: Pitt vs Wake Forest

(ACC Tournament First Round) March 10, 2020 2 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Virginia Tech (ACC Tournament First Round) March 10, 2020 4 p.m. MBB: Miami vs Clemson

(ACC Tournament First Round) March 11, 2020 6 p.m. MBB: Pitt vs NC State

(ACC Tournament First Round) March 11, 2020 7:30 p.m. MBB: Boston College vs Notre Dame (ACC Tournament First Round) March 11, 2020 9:30 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Syracuse (ACC Tournament First Round) March 11, 2020

