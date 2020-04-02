Best of the 2019-20 ACC Basketball Season Marathon Begins April 5 on ACC Network
- Relive Some of the Most Thrilling Games, Finishes and Performances from the Men’s and Women’s Seasons
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present eight straight days of ACC basketball programming highlighting the best games, finishes and performances from the ACC’s 2019-20 men’s and women’s seasons.
Fifty-nine games and more than 110 hours of ACC basketball from this past season will be featured over eight days on ACCN beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 5, with Georgia Tech’s season-opening overtime win at NC State on Nov. 5, 2019.
Instant classics, buzzer beaters and streak breakers will be showcased throughout these encore re-airs. The 59-game slate will feature:
- Cole Anthony’s North Carolina debut where he scored 34 points in the Tar Heels’ season opening win over Notre Dame
- Emily Engstler’s buzzer beater to lift Syracuse past then-unbeaten Florida State
- Clemson men’s basketball’s first ever win at North Carolina
- Overtime road wins for Florida State, Louisville and Miami men’s basketball teams
- Duke’s buzzer-beating overtime win at North Carolina
- Louisville’s Jordan Nwora’s 37 points in the Cardinals’ win at Boston College
- Wake Forest’s double overtime upset of then-No. 7 Duke
- Louisville women’s basketball’s win at then-No. 4 NC State in front of a sold-out crowd at Reynolds Coliseum
- The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals and championship games
- The first and second rounds of the New York Life ACC Tournament
The best of the ACC’s 2019-20 basketball season follows the best of the ACC’s fall, winter and spring sports that aired March 30 – April 3, and the 2019 ACC football season in review that ran March 16-29. Additional special programming will be announced in the coming days.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Original Air Date
|Sun, April 5
|10 a.m.
|MBB: Georgia Tech at NC State
|Nov. 6, 2019
|Noon
|MBB: Notre Dame at North Carolina
|Nov. 6, 2019
|2 p.m.
|MBB: Toledo at Notre Dame
|Nov. 21, 2019
|4 p.m.
|WBB: Maryland at NC State
|Dec. 5, 2019
|6 p.m.
|WBB: Miami (Ohio) at Pitt
|Dec. 17, 2019
|8 p.m.
|WBB: Wake Forest at Miami
|Dec. 29, 2019
|10 p.m.
|MBB: Miami at Clemson
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Mon, April 6
|10 a.m.
|WBB: Florida State at Syracuse
|Jan. 2, 2020
|Noon
|MBB: Notre Dame at Syracuse
|Jan. 4, 2020
|1:30 p.m.
|MBB: Virginia at Boston College
|Jan. 7, 2020
|3:30 p.m.
|WBB: NC State at North Carolina
|Jan. 9, 2020
|5 p.m.
|MBB: Syracuse at Virginia
|Jan. 11, 2020
|7 p.m.
|Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title
|8 p.m.
|MBB: Clemson at North Carolina
|Jan. 11, 2020
|10 p.m.
|MBB: Duke at Clemson
|Jan. 14, 2020
|Tue, April 7
|10 a.m.
|MBB: Louisville at Pitt
|Jan. 14, 2020
|Noon
|MBB: Florida State at Miami
|Jan. 18, 2020
|2 p.m.
|MBB: Louisville at Duke
|Jan. 18, 2020
|3:30 p.m.
|WBB: Duke at Clemson
|Jan. 19, 2020
|5 p.m.
|WBB: Virginia Tech at Virginia
|Jan. 19, 2020
|6:30 p.m.
|MBB: NC State at Virginia
|Jan. 20, 2020
|8:30 p.m.
|MBB: North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|Jan. 22, 2020
|10:30 p.m.
|MBB: Notre Dame at Florida State
|Jan. 25, 2020
|Wed, April 8
|10 a.m.
|MBB: Pitt at Syracuse
|Jan. 25, 2020
|Noon
|MBB: Louisville at Boston College
|Jan. 29, 2020
|2 p.m.
|MBB: Boston College at North Carolina
|Feb. 1, 2020
|4 p.m.
|MBB: Louisville at NC State
|Feb. 1, 2020
|5:30 p.m.
|MBB: Duke at Syracuse
|Feb. 1, 2020
|7 p.m.
|MBB: Florida State at Virginia Tech
|Feb. 1, 2020
|9 p.m.
|MBB: Duke at North Carolina
|Feb. 8, 2020
|10:30 p.m.
|MBB: Boston College at Virginia Tech
|Feb. 8, 2020
|Thu, April 9
|10 a.m.
|MBB: Louisville at Georgia Tech
|Feb. 12, 2020
|Noon
|WBB: Louisville at NC State
|Feb. 13, 2020
|1:30 p.m.
|MBB: Louisville at Clemson
|Feb. 15, 2020
|3:30 p.m.
|MBB: Virginia at North Carolina
|Feb. 15, 2020
|5:30 p.m.
|MBB: North Carolina at Notre Dame
|Feb. 17, 2020
|7 p.m.
|MBB: Duke at NC State
|Feb. 19, 2020
|8:30 p.m.
|MBB: Miami at Virginia Tech
|Feb. 19, 2020
|10:30 p.m.
|WBB: Virginia at Virginia Tech
|Feb. 23, 2020
|Fri, April 10
|10 a.m.
|WBB: North Carolina at Wake Forest
|Feb. 23, 2020
|Noon
|WBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech
|Feb. 23, 2020
|2 p.m.
|MBB: Duke at Wake Forest
|Feb. 25, 2020
|4 p.m.
|MBB: Duke at Virginia
|Feb. 29, 2020
|6 p.m.
|MBB: Florida State at Clemson
|Feb. 29, 2020
|8 p.m.
|MBB: Notre Dame at Wake Forest
|Feb. 29, 2020
|10 p.m.
|MBB: North Carolina at Syracuse
|Feb. 29, 2020
|Sat, April 11
|10 a.m.
|WBB: Notre Dame at Florida State
|March 1, 2020
|Noon
|MBB: Florida State at Notre Dame
|March 4, 2020
|2 p.m.
|WBB: Pitt vs Notre Dame
(ACC Tournament First Round)
|March 4, 2020
|4 p.m.
|WBB: Boston College vs Duke
(ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)
|March 6, 2020
|6 p.m.
|MBB: Syracuse at Miami
|March 7, 2020
|8 p.m.
|WBB: Florida State vs Louisville
(ACC Tournament Semifinal)
|March 7, 2020
|10 p.m.
|WBB: Boston College vs NC State
(ACC Tournament Semifinal)
|March 7, 2020
|Sun, April 12
|10 a.m.
|WBB: Florida State vs NC State
(ACC Tournament Championship)
|March 8, 2020
|Noon
|MBB: Pitt vs Wake Forest
(ACC Tournament First Round)
|March 10, 2020
|2 p.m.
|MBB: North Carolina vs Virginia Tech (ACC Tournament First Round)
|March 10, 2020
|4 p.m.
|MBB: Miami vs Clemson
(ACC Tournament First Round)
|March 11, 2020
|6 p.m.
|MBB: Pitt vs NC State
(ACC Tournament First Round)
|March 11, 2020
|7:30 p.m.
|MBB: Boston College vs Notre Dame (ACC Tournament First Round)
|March 11, 2020
|9:30 p.m.
|MBB: North Carolina vs Syracuse (ACC Tournament First Round)
|March 11, 2020
