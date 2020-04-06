ESPN Debuts New ‘Ready for Football’ Teaser Spot for the 2020 NFL Draft

On Thursday, ESPN debuted its teaser spot to get fans excited about the upcoming NFL Draft as part of its “Ready For Football” campaign. Over the coming weeks, the creative will run across ESPN and Walt Disney Television networks and platforms.

The 60-second spot features a star-studded lineup of draftees, players, coaches, mascots and ESPN personalities, including:

Draftees – Joe Burrow (LSU), CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Joey Magnifico (Memphis), Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), D’Andre Swift (Georgia), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Chase Young (Ohio State)

– Joe Burrow (LSU), CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Joey Magnifico (Memphis), Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), D’Andre Swift (Georgia), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Chase Young (Ohio State) NFL – Bill Belichick (New England Patriots), Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (Baltimore Ravens), Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers), Ed Oliver and mascot Billy Buffalo (Buffalo Bills), Ron Rivera (Washington Redskins), Irv Smith (Minnesota Vikings), Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans)

– Bill Belichick (New England Patriots), Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (Baltimore Ravens), Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers), Ed Oliver and mascot Billy Buffalo (Buffalo Bills), Ron Rivera (Washington Redskins), Irv Smith (Minnesota Vikings), Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) ESPN – Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Katie Nolan, Adam Schefter and Trey Wingo (voice)

:60 Spot | Ready For Football

ESPN worked with agency Arts & Letters on the creative. The 2020 NFL Draft will air live April 23-25 on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

-30-