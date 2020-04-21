ESPN Debuts ‘Where Football Meets Football’ Spot Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

ESPN today unveiled new creative in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft. The :60 spot, “Where Football Meets Football,” celebrates the dedication and commitment of prospects culminating in this significant moment for the players, teams, fans, and live sports overall – making this year’s NFL Draft, in particular, bigger than football.

The NFL Draft is one of the rare moments on the football calendar where college football and the NFL come together. It’s a time where fans across the country discover some of the memorable stories that unfold along a player’s journey from college to pro. “Where Football Meets Football” taps into the careers of recent draftees such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Gardner Minshew, and James Conner to highlight these remarkable, yet relatable stories.

Richmond, Virginia-based creative agency Arts & Letters Creative Co. was the creative agency for the campaign. The spot – featuring the anthemic title track “I Will Rise” from The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers off their new album to be released in the summer of 2020 – will run across linear TV, digital and social platforms. Credits below.

CAMPAIGN TITLE: “Where Football Meets Football”

