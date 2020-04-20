ESPN Fantasy Introduces Draft Challenge presented by Caesars Rewards

New game allows fans to compete with friends, family and ESPN personalities

Fans have a chance to win a $100,000 prize and can enter the Caesars Rewards Draft Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida

Available on ESPN.com, ESPN App or ESPN Fantasy App on iOS or Android

ESPN has launched ESPN Draft Challenge presented by Caesars Rewards, giving pro football fans the chance to compete with friends, family and ESPN personalities to win bragging rights and prizes, including a trip for two to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, and up to $100,000 for a perfect score.

Fans can play ESPN Draft Challenge by answering questions to predict various outcomes and picks before the start of the NFL Draft, then follow the live coverage of the three-day event on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Entries for ESPN Draft Challenge will be accepted until just prior to the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23.

Like all ESPN Fantasy games, ESPN Draft Challenge is free to play and accompanied by comprehensive news, analysis and tools to help fans make their best picks. The game is available on ESPN.com, the ESPN App and the ESPN Fantasy App for iOS and Android.

“Caesars Rewards is proud to partner with ESPN on the new Draft Challenge game, which offers additional excitement to the NFL Draft by allowing fans to interact and engage with the pros from the safety and comfort of their homes,” said Caesars Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Holdren.

About ESPN Fantasy

Part of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on resources from nearly every aspect of the division, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences with every initiative.

