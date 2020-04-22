ESPN Radio Broadcasts Encore Presentations of Marquee World Series Games From Past Decade Beginning April 25

Seven Week Slate Features One Game Every Saturday Showcasing Recent Fall Classic Matchups

ESPN Host Kevin Winter Will Guide Fans to Key Moments Throughout the Broadcasts

Beginning Saturday, April 25, ESPN Radio will present a special, weekly broadcast of a marquee World Series game from the past decade. During the next seven weeks, fans will be able to relive their favorite moments from recent fall classic matchups, with a different game every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The slate gets underway with Game 1 of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals. On May 9, ESPN Radio presents the 18-inning marathon Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The lineup also features two games from the 2017 series between the Houston Astros and the Dodgers. The series culminates with the Chicago Cubs winning their first World Series in over a century with a replay of 2016’s Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians.

All seven presentations will be hosted by ESPN’s Kevin Winter. Winter will take listeners to the pivotal points in each matchup while providing additional information throughout the broadcast.

ESPN Radio’s World Series replays will be available locally on ESPN Radio affiliate stations and nationally on SiriusXM, the ESPN app and ESPNRadio.com as well as via digital distributers Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

ESPN Radio World Series replay schedule

Date Event Sat, April 25 2015 World Series – Game 1 New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Sat, May 2 2017 World Series – Game 2 Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Sat, May 9 2018 World Series – Game 3 Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Sat, May 16 2013 World Series – Game 4 Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Sat, May 23 2017 World Series – Game 5 Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Sat, May 30 2011 World Series – Game 6 Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals Sat, June 6 2016 World Series – Game 7 Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians

