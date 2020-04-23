Exclusive NFL Draft Content from ESPN+: In-Depth, Expert Analysis and Insight Available Only to ESPN+ Subscribers  

2020 NFL Draft reset: Kiper answers 30 questions on trades, sleepers and more

Where could Tua Tagovailoa land? Which teams could trade down? It’s 30 questions, 30 answers from ESPN’s draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. https://es.pn/3cC4Mxm

McShay’s final NFL Draft rankings: Top 300 prospects for 2020

Todd McShay provides his final ranking for the best 300 players in this year’s draft, plus position rankings. https://es.pn/3cBLl7K

Kiper’s Top 300: Final 2020 NFL Draft Big Board and position rankings

Mel Kiper updates his top 300 prospects overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, plus ranks his best players at every position. https://es.pn/3bq3jKp

2020 NFL Draft predictions for all 32 teams: Trade candidates, position targets and more

Which teams are going to trade up? And who’s going to take a QB? ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters forecast how it will all play out. https://es.pn/3bt6elu

New 2020 mock draft: NFL Nation reporters predict the first round

NFL Nation reporters played general manager for the teams they cover and made picks in the first-round mock draft for 2020. https://es.pn/3at95cT

The best at everything in the 2020 NFL Draft

Most accurate QB? Best red zone receiver? The class’ top ball hawk? Most rangy linebacker? ESPN names 38 players who are best at every skill. https://es.pn/2XT36vr

Kiper’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Two rounds of picks and some QB chaos

As we close in on the NFL Draft, Mel Kiper unveils his updated projection for Rounds 1 and 2. https://es.pn/2RYCfKy

Kiper’s favorite 2020 draft prospects at every position

Who are Mel Kiper’s guys in this draft class? Joe Burrow, for sure. The rest of the list isn’t so obvious. https://es.pn/2yyFi5h

ESPN’s complete written coverage of the NFL Draft is available on the ESPN App and at ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com/nfl/draft/news

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.6 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

###