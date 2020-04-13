New Detail on ESPN+: Nick Saban’s Pre-Draft Analysis of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa

Two new episodes of Detail streaming now, exclusively on ESPN+

Alabama head coach breaks down former SEC QBs and projected NFL first-round picks

In two new episodes of Detail, legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban breaks down former SEC quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, who led Saban’s Crimson Tide to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, and Joe Burrow, who won the 2019 Heisman Trophy and 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at LSU. Both players are projected first-round, potential top-10 picks in this month’s NFL Draft, according to ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

Produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+, the college football edition of Detail is part of the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant. Detail streams exclusively on ESPN+.

Burrow set multiple records in 2019, arguably the best season ever for a college quarterback. He threw for 5,671 yards and an NCAA FBS record 60 touchdowns, while leading LSU to the College Football Playoff title and the first 15-0 season in SEC history. The left-handed Tagovailoa, who is coming back from a dislocated hip that cut short his 2019 season, won the 2018 Maxwell and Walter Camp player of the year awards and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up after leading Alabama to the 2018 College Football Playoff championship.

“I think Tua and Joe are outstanding athletes and will be very successful as quarterbacks in the NFL,” said Saban. “Joe has great vision. He does a good job with pre-snap reads and knowing where he needs to go with the ball. And Tua is very instinctive, with a lot of smarts and great touch and accuracy on his throws. I’m looking forward to watching both of them in the NFL.”

Preview Video

Saban explains one of Burrow’s pre-snap reads during LSU’s win over Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff title game.

Saban breaks down Tagovailoa’s progression reads on a deep TD pass to Jerry Jeudy versus Missouri in a 2018 regular season game.

(For MEDIA VIEWING ONLY. Password: DETAIL)

Saban, who has won a record-tying six college football national championships, writes and hosts Detail episodes breaking down college football strategies and concepts from both sides of the ball. In his first installment, which premiered last fall, he analyzes the run-pass option (RPO) plays that have become a staple of highly successful offenses in both college football and the NFL.

Saban is part of a Detail lineup that includes two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning analyzing NFL quarterbacks and former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier breaking down top UFC fighters, as well as three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi, who is featured in an episode to analyze the NBA’s Klay Thompson. Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

All episodes of Detail are available exclusively on ESPN+.

