New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Joins ESPN Digital Show BBTN Live to Preview Encore Presentation of 2003 ALCS Game 7

ESPN Exclusively Televising MLB The Show 20 Players League Championship Series Sunday

Additional ESPN MLB Content Highlights for April 28-May 3

ESPN continues to offer a diverse selection of daily Major League Baseball content across its many platforms.

New York Yankees manager and former ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analyst Aaron Boone will join ESPN’s BBTN Live digital show tonight, Tuesday, April 28, from 6:30-7 p.m. ET. Boone joins his former colleague, analyst Tim Kurkjian, and host Clinton Yates to preview MLB Encore Tuesdays presented by Taco Bell, which this week features the historic 2003 ALCS Game 7 that ended with Boone’s spectacular 11th inning walk-off home run to send his Yankees to the World Series and eliminate their rival Boston Red Sox. MLB Encore Tuesdays begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Along with his guest appearance on BBTN Live, Boone will also join the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Kurkjian continues his daily Baseball Fix series outlining moments in baseball history tied to each day of the week. Tuesday, Kurkjian looks back at the arrival of Albert Pujols. Wednesday, he tells the story of a 2015 game the Baltimore Orioles played in silence as no fans were allowed into the park.

Sunday Night Baseball reporter Buster Olney’s podcast, Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, continues its long-form interview series featuring special guests from throughout the sport. This week is Contributors Week, during which Olney will highlight individuals who shaped the game on and off the field.

ESPN is exclusively televising the most significant games of the inaugural MLB players-only tournament, MLB The Show 20 Players League. The playoffs continue Wednesday at 10 p.m. and the quarterfinals and semifinals begin Saturday at 3 p.m., both on ESPN2. The championship series is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Every event, along with all ESPN MLB programming, is also available on the ESPN App.

Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPN Radio will present an encore of Game 2 of the 2017 World Series featuring the Houston Astros vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the seven-week series of marquee World Series games from the last decade. For more information on the series, visit ESPN Press Room

-30-