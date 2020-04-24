SEC Network Programming Update: April 27 – May 3

SEC Network’s weekly TV lineup marches into May with furthered focus on Friday Fan Night and continued softball and baseball primetime programming, as well as weekly episodes of SEC For Now, the newest televised content offering.

Friday Fan Night Slides into its Third Week

Every week, SEC Network is featuring ‘Friday Fan Night,’ showcasing an SEC softball and baseball doubleheader determined by SEC fans around the world.

On Tuesdays (baseball) and Wednesdays (softball), SEC Network will host a Twitter poll for fans to choose their favorite games based on theme. Each Twitter poll will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for SEC faithful to weigh in. The winning softball game airs on Fridays at 7 p.m., with the winning baseball game following at 9 p.m.

Weekly WCWS and CWS Games on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

On Mondays and Thursdays, SECN is spotlighting the conference’s stellar softball and baseball squads with a featured postseason matchup in primetime.

Every Monday night at 7 p.m., the network showcases either an SEC team clinching a Women’s College World Series title or a featured matchup from the SEC Softball Tournament. This week’s game is the all-SEC WCWS Finals showdown between Alabama and Florida in the 2014 NCAA Women’s College World Series.

Every Thursday, SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. This week’s matchup is from the 2009 NCAA College World Series, featuring the decisive Game 3 between LSU and Texas at 7 p.m.

SECN Innovates to Bring Social Shows to TV

SEC For Now, a digital and social media complement to SECN’s signature studio show, made its TV debut last week and is slated to air weekly on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET. The show, which continues with regular updates on SEC Network’s social and digital platforms throughout the week, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC.

SEC For Now joined The Paul Finebaum Show and Marty & McGee as creative, current content offerings on SEC Network, as the two ESPN Radio shows returned to television in April with audio-only formats.

SEC Network continues its robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: April 27 – May 3

Date Start Episode Title Mon, Apr 27 Midnight E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 1 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Georgia at Kentucky 4 a.m. 2019 SEC Men’s Golf Championship 7 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Ole Miss 9 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Auburn at Tennessee 11 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 2 p.m. Detail: 2020 Draft Special 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2014 NCAA Women’s College World Series presented by Capital One:

Alabama vs. Florida (WCWS Finals Game 2) 9 p.m. 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia Tue, Apr 28 Midnight SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 1 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 4 a.m. 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia 6:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 9:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at Auburn 12:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football

Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 11:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood Wed, Apr 29 Midnight SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 1 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football

Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 2:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 5 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 8 a.m. 2019 SEC Equestrian Championship 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Noon ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton:

2019 Camping World Kickoff: Miami vs. Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC For Now 7:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood 8 p.m. 2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: LSU at Texas 11 p.m. SEC For Now 11:30 p.m. SEC For Now Thu, Apr 30 Midnight SEC For Now 12:30 a.m. SEC For Now 1 a.m. ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton:

2019 Camping World Kickoff: Miami vs. Florida 4 a.m. 2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 7 a.m. SEC Storied: Stacy’s Gift Presented by Dr Pepper 7:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood 8 a.m. SEC For Now 8:30 a.m. SEC For Now 9 a.m. SEC For Now 9:30 a.m. SEC For Now 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. 2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: LSU at Texas 2 p.m. SEC For Now 2:30 p.m. SEC For Now 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2009 NCAA College World Series presented on ESPN By Capital One:

LSU vs. Texas (CWS Finals Game 3) 10 p.m. 2014 NCAA Women’s College World Series presented by Capital One:

Alabama vs. Florida (WCWS Finals Game 2) Fri, May 1 Midnight SEC Storied: The Believer 1:30 a.m. SEC Storied: It’s Time 3 a.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 4:30 a.m. 2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: LSU at Texas 7:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Cross Country Championship 9 a.m. 2020 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships Noon 2019 SEC Network Football: South Carolina at Tennessee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season 9 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season Sat, May 2 Midnight SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning 1:30 a.m. SEC Storied: The Walk Off Presented by Hardee’s 2 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season 4 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 11 a.m. SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys Presented by Chick-fil-A Noon 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Auburn at Kentucky 2 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Florida at Ole Miss 5 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Texas A&M 7 p.m. 2014 NCAA Women’s College World Series presented by Capital One:

Alabama vs. Florida (WCWS Finals Game 2) 9 p.m. 2009 NCAA College World Series presented on ESPN By Capital One:

LSU vs. Texas (CWS Finals Game 3) Sun, May 3 Midnight 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Auburn at Kentucky 2 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Florida at Ole Miss 5 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Texas A&M 7 a.m. SEC Storied: Abby Head on 8 a.m. SEC Storied: Lolo Jones 9 a.m. SEC Storied: Rowdy Presented by Chick-fil-A 10 a.m. 2020 SEC Swimming & Diving: Auburn at Florida Noon 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Kentucky at South Carolina 3 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Georgia Tech at Georgia 5 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Mississippi State at Ole Miss 8 p.m. Detail: 2020 Draft Special 9 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.