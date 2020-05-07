DearSports Brings ESPN Anchors and Commentators, Athletes and Fans Together to Share Their Love Letters to Sports

Everyone across the sports world, from passionate fans to superstar athletes, is feeling the huge void without live sports. In an effort to provide an outlet for them to share their personal stories – including what they miss most and what their hopes are for the future – ESPN today is launching a new platform around #DearSports to bring the community together into the larger conversation and asks: “If you could talk to sports, what would you say?”

The series of spots and individual videos serve as a collective love letter to sports. ESPN’s first #DearSports spot (“Vol. 1” debuting during the 12 p.m. ET hour of SportsCenter on ESPN) and solo segments feature everyday fans and notable sports figures and voices, including:

Current and former athletes including NFL players Jared Allen , Cliff Avril , and DeSean Jackson ; WNBA players Chelsea Gray , Lisa Leslie , Nancy Lieberman , and Amanda Zahui B. ; UFC champion Holly Holm ; and NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson

, , and ; WNBA players , , , and ; UFC champion ; and NASCAR driver ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe, Julie Foudy, Mike Golic, Mike Golic, Jr., Cassidy Hubbarth, Jessica Mendoza, Kevin Neghandi, Omar Raja, Tom Rinaldi, Holly Rowe, Marty Smith, Scott Van Pelt, Dick Vitale, and Trey Wingo

The initiative – created by ESPN CreativeWorks, ESPN’s in-house creative agency – kicked off on Twitter from the @espn account with a tweet encouraging fans to use the hashtag and share what they miss most about sports. ESPN will feature the videos across TV, audio and digital platforms within relevant programming and markets. A dedicated site will also serve as the platform where a selection of individual letter segments will live.

