ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 22

Teri Couch

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

8 AM | GET UP!  LIVE 5:30 AM | KBO  LEAGUE: KT WIZ vs LG TWINS  LIVE
10 AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE  (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
12 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 12 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
3 PM | THE JUMP  SAME DAY 2 PM | KBO  LEAGUE: KT WIZ vs LG TWINS  ENCORE
3:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA  SAME DAY 5 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
4 PM | JALEN & JACOBY  SAME DAY 6 PM | JALEN & JACOBY  ENCORE
4:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE  SAME DAY 6:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE  ENCORE
4:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN  SAME DAY 6:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN  ENCORE
5 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 7 PM | ESPORTS: NBA 2K LEAGUE  LIVE
7 PM | SPORTSCENTER SPECIAL: MIRACLE ON ICE AT 40  ENCORE
(Jeremy Schaap sat down with players from the 1980 Olympic hockey team, including Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig and Mark Johnson to share their memories and describe the decades since.)
 11 PM | THE JUMP  ENCORE
8 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: MIRACLE
(Determined coach, Herb Brooks, had an impossible dream – beat the seemingly unbeatable Soviets at their own game. Starting with a handpicked group of undisciplined kids, Brooks coached them to play like they never played before, and turned them into a team that believed they could achieve the unachievable.)
 11:30 PM | 2019 JELLE’S MARBLE RUNS  ENCORE
10:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE
11:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER  ENCORE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).

