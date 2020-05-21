Miscellaneous
ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 22
Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern
|8 AM | GET UP! LIVE
|5:30 AM | KBO LEAGUE: KT WIZ vs LG TWINS LIVE
|10 AM | FIRST TAKE LIVE
|8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO LIVE (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
|12 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|10 AM | GET UP! ENCORE
|2 PM | NFL LIVE LIVE
|12 PM | FIRST TAKE ENCORE
|3 PM | THE JUMP SAME DAY
|2 PM | KBO LEAGUE: KT WIZ vs LG TWINS ENCORE
|3:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA SAME DAY
|5 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|4 PM | JALEN & JACOBY SAME DAY
|6 PM | JALEN & JACOBY ENCORE
|4:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE SAME DAY
|6:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE ENCORE
|4:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN SAME DAY
|6:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN ENCORE
|5 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|7 PM | ESPORTS: NBA 2K LEAGUE LIVE
|7 PM | SPORTSCENTER SPECIAL: MIRACLE ON ICE AT 40 ENCORE
(Jeremy Schaap sat down with players from the 1980 Olympic hockey team, including Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig and Mark Johnson to share their memories and describe the decades since.)
|11 PM | THE JUMP ENCORE
|8 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: MIRACLE
(Determined coach, Herb Brooks, had an impossible dream – beat the seemingly unbeatable Soviets at their own game. Starting with a handpicked group of undisciplined kids, Brooks coached them to play like they never played before, and turned them into a team that believed they could achieve the unachievable.)
|11:30 PM | 2019 JELLE’S MARBLE RUNS ENCORE
|10:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|11:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER ENCORE
** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).