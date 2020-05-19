ESPN MLB Encore Tuesdays on May 19: David Freese’s 2011 World Series Game 6 Heroics

ESPN+ Adds New Collection of Classic MLB Games Focused on Milestones

KBO League Slate: No. 1 Ranked NC Dinos to Appear Three Times

ESPN’s MLB Encore Tuesdays Presented by Taco Bell for Tuesday, May 19, will feature Game 6 of the 2011 World Series when David Freese’s late-inning heroics lifted the St. Louis Cardinals passed the Texas Rangers to force a Game 7. The encore presentation of the game will air on ESPN and the ESPN App at 7 p.m. ET.

BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital pre-game show, will precede MLB Encore Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, YouTube and on the ESPN App. Clinton Yates hosts the show with ESPN Play-By-Play Commentator Dan Shulman, who called the game on ESPN Radio. In addition, former St. Louis Cardinals Lance Berkman and Matt Holliday will join BBTN Live to discuss the Cardinals’ 2011 title run.

Additionally, ESPN+ has unveiled a new collection of classic MLB games available on-demand. The collection consists of 16 historic games focused on players reaching season and career milestones, including Barry Bonds’ record-breaking 756th career home run, Roger Clemens recording his 4,000th strikeout and 300th win in the same game and Wade Boggs’ home run to earn his 3,000th career hit.

This week’s KBO League schedule includes the surging NC Dinos, currently No. 1 in ESPN’s KBO Power Rankings, three times. The Dinos will face the defending champion Doosan Bears twice, both Tuesday and Thursday, at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN2. ESPN MLB Analyst Eduardo Perez will provide commentary for both games, alongside Karl Ravech on Tuesday and Jon Sciambi on Thursday. The Dinos will then host the Hanwha Eagles Sunday, May 24, at 1 a.m. in the Eagles’ ESPN debut, with Sciambi and ESPN Analyst Jessica Mendoza on the call.

The Doosan Bears visit the Samsung Lions on Saturday, May 23, at 4 a.m. ET on ESPN. Ravech will call the game with Mendoza.

ESPN2 will televise the LG Twins vs. the Samsung Lions game on Wednesday, May 20, at 5:30 a.m. ET with Ravech and Perez on the call. Friday, May 22, the Twins host the KT Wiz, with Sciambi calling the game alongside ESPN Baseball Analyst Kyle Peterson. All live KBO League games are also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN KBO League Live and Re-Air Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Tue, May 19 2 p.m. (Re-air) NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, May 20 5:30 a.m. (Live

2 p.m. (Re-air) LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, May 21 5:30 a.m. (Live)

1 p.m. (Re-air) NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, May 22 5:30 a.m. (Live)

2 p.m. (Re-air) KT Wiz vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, May 23 4 a.m. (Live) Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 24 1 a.m. (Live) Hanwha Eagles vs. NC Dinos Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN+ Classic MLB Game Collection:

Date Game Notes 1992 Kansas City Royals vs. California Angels George Brett 3,000th hit 1996 Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Eddie Murray hits 500th home run 2007 Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers Sammy Sosa hits 600th home run 1998 Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Sammy Sosa hits 61st and 62nd home run 2003 St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees Roger Clemens records 4,000th K and 300th win 2001 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Barry Bonds hits 71st and 72nd home runs of the season, breaking Mark McGwire’s record 2004 Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Greg Maddux 300th win 1999 Cleveland Indians vs. Tampa Bay Devil Rays Wade Boggs home runs for his 3,000th hit 2000 Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins Cal Ripken 3,000th hit 1985 New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Phil Niekro 300th win 1983 Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Steve Carlton 300th win 1999 San Diego Padres vs. Montreal Expos Tony Gwynn 3,000th hit 1998 Montreal Expos vs. St. Louis Cardinals Mark McGwire hits 69th and 70th home runs of his season 1985 Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Tom Seaver 300th win 1998 Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Mark McGwire hits 62nd home run, breaking Roger Maris’ record 2007 Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Bonds hits 756th career home run, breaking Hank Aaron’s record

-30-