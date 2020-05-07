espnW Virtual Summit NYC Ready to Inspire, Uplift and Innovate on May 28

The espnW Summit NYC is going virtual on Thursday, May 28, bringing the magic of The Summit to your laptop, tablet, and smartphone. Attendees can expect an afternoon of conversation, reflection and laughter with leading voices and personalities across the sports world. As with all espnW Summits, movement and wellness will be woven into the virtual experience. The espnW Summit NYC will run from 2 – 5 p.m. ET and registration is free.

“Even amidst this crisis when we cannot physically be together, we felt it was imperative to share in the spirit, conversations and community that have become hallmarks of the espnW Summits,” said Laura Gentile, ESPN senior vice president, marketing. “In making the espnW Summit NYC a virtual event, the Summit experience is accessible to all and provides an opportunity for attendees to come together at a time when we crave connection and inspiration.”

espnW Columnist and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain will once again serve as event emcee, joined by several powerhouse panelists, including espnW writer and ESPN commentator Julie Foudy, SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm, ESPN host and on-air personality Katie Nolan and ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes. Featured speakers and panelists include:

Lizzi Cutler, Meditation, mindfulness and energy expert

Laura Gentile, Senior Vice President, ESPN Marketing & Founder, espnW

Kate Jhaveri, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, NBA

Lisa Joseph Metelus, Co-Head of Basketball Marketing and Servicing, CAA

Dr. Jordan Metzl, Author, Sports Medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery

Alison Overholt, Senior Vice President, Multiplatform Storytelling and Journalism, ESPN

To see the complete agenda and register for The espnW Virtual Summit NYC, please visit espnWevents.com. Additional details and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks.

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.