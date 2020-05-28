Exclusively on ESPN+: Inside 30 for 30 Premiering Sunday, May 31  

New series gives fans inside look at 30 for 30 films ‘LANCE’, ‘Be Water’, ‘Long Gone Summer’

Deep-dive, roundtable discussions hosted by ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, Ariel Helwani, Jessica Mendoza

Three episodes debuting Sunday nights in conjunction with each film on ESPN

Watch only on ESPN+; Subscribe on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Inside 30 for 30, a new series taking fans inside ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 documentaries, will premiere this Sunday, streaming exclusively on ESPN+. With a diverse lineup of ESPN journalists and top athletes sharing unique, analytical insights and first-hand accounts, Inside 30 for 30 adds personal perspective and historical context to each new 30 for 30 film.

Inside 30 for 30: LANCE | Sunday, May 31

The first episode of Inside 30 for 30 will debut in conjunction with Part II of LANCE, which chronicles the inspiring rise and dramatic fall of infamous cyclist Lance Armstrong. Hosted by ESPN E:60’s Jeremy Schaap, the premiere episode includes three of Armstrong’s former close friends and teammates featured in the film – Tyler Hamilton, George Hincapie and Bobby Julich – providing a deeper look into the widespread, negative effect of doping on their sport and the central role Armstrong played during his run of seven straight Tour de France championships.

Inside 30 for 30: Be Water | Sunday, June 7

A roundtable discussion led by ESPN MMA reporter and host Ariel Helwani, the second episode of Inside 30 for 30 widens the lens on the Bruce Lee story to address the immense impact the legendary martial artist had on sports, entertainment and pop culture as he fought through racial and cultural bias. Five of UFC’s most popular figures – Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, Michelle Waterson and Bruce Buffer – join Helwani to share how Lee’s trailblazing career influenced their love of martial arts and paved the way for today’s MMA athletes.

Inside 30 for 30: Long Gone Summer | Sunday, June 14

Hosted by ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, Inside 30 for 30: Long Gone Summer will provide insight from the pitcher’s mound into the record-breaking home run duel of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa during baseball’s magical summer of 1998 and the devastating controversy that followed. Mendoza will lead a discussion with former MLB pitchers who faced McGwire and Sosa that summer, giving fans a fresh point of view on one of the most important times in the history of America’s Pastime.

The Inside 30 for 30 series restarts a run of Sunday debuts for ESPN+ original content that began with Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, the five-episode series that premiered in conjunction with each night of The Last Dance, ESPN Films’ record-breaking 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls. Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls has been among the most viewed VOD content on ESPN+ over the last several weeks.

Part I of LANCE is available to stream now on the ESPN App, and the entire library of ESPN 30 for 30 films is available exclusively on ESPN+.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

