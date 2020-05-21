Today on ESPN’s First Take: 2-Time NBA Champion Danny Green Discussed Stopping the Clippers & the NBA’s Potential Return

Today on ESPN’s First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, 2-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers star Danny Green joined the show.

Green discussed the Lakers potential strategy for the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs if the season resumes and what the timetable may look like for players and coaches to prepare for the possible return of the NBA.

