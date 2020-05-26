World Series Champions David Ross and Joe Maddon Join ESPN’s Special Presentation of 2016 World Series Game 7 on MLB Encore Tuesdays

New Approach to Encore Presentation Includes Live Guests Providing Insights During the Telecast

KBO League Games Continue with Six Teams in Action Throughout the Week

A special edition of ESPN’s MLB Encore Tuesdays presented by Taco Bell will celebrate the iconic 2016 World Series Game 7 on Tuesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. ET. The encore presentation of the Chicago Cubs’ dramatic win over the Cleveland Indians to end their 108-year World Series championship draught will include a new approach to the encore game featuring live guests adding insights during the telecast.

ESPN commentator Karl Ravech will host the live special and will be joined throughout the game by several special guests from the 2016 Cubs team, including former Cubs manager Joe Maddon and former ESPN Analyst and current Cubs manager David Ross.

Ross and Maddon will also join host Clinton Yates on BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital pregame show, streaming before the game at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms and the ESPN App.

This week’s KBO League slate includes six teams in action, with two appearances each by the Samsung Lions, Lotte Giants, Doosan Bears, KT Wiz and Kiwoom Heroes. Wednesday, the SK Wyverns visit the Bears at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN2. Jon “Boog” Sciambi will call the game with ESPN Analyst Eduardo Perez. Perez will then call Thursday’s game between the Samsung Lions and the Lotte Giants with Ravech at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

The KT Wiz and the Kiwoom Heroes play back-to-back days on ESPN2 and ESPN, beginning Friday at 5:30 a.m. with Ravech and ESPN Analyst Kyle Peterson on the call, then at 4 a.m. on Saturday with Jason Benetti and ESPN Analyst Jessica Mendoza on the call.

Benetti and Mendoza return to call Sunday’s game between the Doosan Bears and the Lotte Giants at 1 a.m. on ESPN. For more ESPN KBO League coverage, including power rankings, visit ESPN.com.

Upcoming ESPN KBO League Live and Re-Air Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Tue, May 26 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, May 27 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) SK Wyverns vs. Doosan Bears Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, May 28 5:30 a.m. (Live) 1 p.m. (Re-air) Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, May 29 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) KT Wiz vs. Kiwoom Heroes Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, May 30 4 a.m. (Live) KT Wiz vs. Kiwoom Heroes Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 31 1 a.m. (Live) Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

