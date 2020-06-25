2020 ESPY Winner Kim Clavel Returns to the Boxing Ring July 21 LIVE on ESPN

(June 25, 2020) —Undefeated light flyweight boxer Kim Clavel, who won the 2020 Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs, is ready for her next fight.

Clavel took a hiatus from the ring in March to return to work as a nurse at elder care facilities in Montreal and will make her triumphant return in a scheduled eight-round fight Tuesday, July 21 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas against an opponent to be named.

Clavel’s comeback bout will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (8 p.m. ET).

“I am grateful to Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM), Top Rank, and ESPN for this opportunity, which allows me to make my United States debut on a major ESPN-televised card in Las Vegas,” Clavel said. “This is significant for my boxing career, and my training team and I are already counting down the days.”

“When Kim Clavel’s boxing career was paused due to the pandemic, she didn’t hesitate to go head-to-head against this new opponent,” said Yvon Michel, Clavel’s promoter. “It is with the same courage and enthusiasm that she will step into the ring on July 21 to pursue her goal of becoming world champion and continuing to inspire people. Thank you to Top Rank and ESPN for offering Kim this unique opportunity to showcase her world-class talent.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Clavel (11-0, 2 KOs) had established herself as one of female boxing’s rising stars. She won the NABF light flyweight title last December and was scheduled to headline her first show March 21 against former world champion Esmeralda Moreno.

Clavel put her boxing career on hold and returned to work on March 21. She worked night shifts and treated Montreal’s most vulnerable citizens. Clavel stayed in shape with a modified routine of jumping rope, running, and shadowboxing, preparing for her ring comeback while dealing with the mental and emotional toll of her day (and night) job.

Boxing resumed, opportunity knocked, and Clavel answered. Her world title quest continues July 21.

###