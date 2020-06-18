ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, June 19

ENCORE

(The Chicago Cubs were five outs away from the 2003 World Series. But as outfielder Moises Alou leapt into the stands for a foul ball, a fan deflected the ball away. In an instant, the fan’s name became a byword for blowing it in a critical, high-stakes moment. Though dozens of errors contributed to the Cubs’ loss, the name “Steve Bartman” is etched into the annals of sports infamy.)