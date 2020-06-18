Miscellaneous
ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, June 19
SUBJECT TO CHANGE
TIMES LISTED ARE EASTERN
|5:30 AM | KBO LEAGUE: LG TWINS vs DOOSAN BEARS LIVE
|6 AM | GOLIC & WINGO LIVE (Also on ESPNEWS)
|8:30 AM | GET UP! LIVE
|10 AM | GET UP! ENCORE
|10:30 AM | FIRST TAKE LIVE
|12 PM | FIRST TAKE ENCORE
|12:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|2 PM | SPORTSCENTER ENCORE
|2 PM | NFL LIVE LIVE
|3 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|3 PM | THE JUMP SAME DAY
|4 PM | THE JUMP ENCORE
|3:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA SAME DAY
|4:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA ENCORE
|4 PM | UFC LIVE: FIGHT NIGHT – BLAYDES vs VOLKOV LIVE
|5 PM | UFC LIVE: FIGHT NIGHT – BLAYDES vs VOLKOV ENCORE
|5 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|6 PM | DON’T EVER GIVE UP ENCORE
(The iconic and inspirational words spoken by Jim Valvano at the 1993 ESPYS, shortly before he passed from cancer. See Valvano’s full speech, as well as other inspirational ESPY speeches since that time.)
|7 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
(When the cast comes off his once broken arm, a 12-year-old boy can throw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball, and the Chicago Cubs want him as their new pitcher.)
|7 PM | ESPORTS: NBA 2K LEAGUE: THE TIPOFF LIVE
|9 PM | ESPN FILMS: CATCHING HELL ENCORE
(The Chicago Cubs were five outs away from the 2003 World Series. But as outfielder Moises Alou leapt into the stands for a foul ball, a fan deflected the ball away. In an instant, the fan’s name became a byword for blowing it in a critical, high-stakes moment. Though dozens of errors contributed to the Cubs’ loss, the name “Steve Bartman” is etched into the annals of sports infamy.)
|11 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|11 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).