ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, June 19

SUBJECT TO CHANGE
TIMES LISTED ARE EASTERN

5:30 AM | KBO LEAGUE: LG TWINS vs DOOSAN BEARS  LIVE 6 AM | GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE (Also on ESPNEWS)
8:30 AM | GET UP!  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
10:30 AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 12 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
12:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 2 PM | SPORTSCENTER ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 3 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
3 PM | THE JUMP  SAME DAY 4 PM | THE JUMP  ENCORE
3:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA  SAME DAY 4:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA  ENCORE
4 PM | UFC LIVE: FIGHT NIGHT – BLAYDES vs VOLKOV  LIVE 5 PM | UFC LIVE: FIGHT NIGHT – BLAYDES vs VOLKOV  ENCORE
5 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 6 PM | DON’T EVER GIVE UP  ENCORE
(The iconic and inspirational words spoken by Jim Valvano at the 1993 ESPYS, shortly before he passed from cancer. See Valvano’s full speech, as well as other inspirational ESPY speeches since that time.)
7 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
(When the cast comes off his once broken arm, a 12-year-old boy can throw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball, and the Chicago Cubs want him as their new pitcher.)
 7 PM | ESPORTS: NBA 2K LEAGUE: THE TIPOFF  LIVE
9 PM | ESPN FILMS: CATCHING HELL  ENCORE
(The Chicago Cubs were five outs away from the 2003 World Series. But as outfielder Moises Alou leapt into the stands for a foul ball, a fan deflected the ball away. In an instant, the fan’s name became a byword for blowing it in a critical, high-stakes moment. Though dozens of errors contributed to the Cubs’ loss, the name “Steve Bartman” is etched into the annals of sports infamy.)		 11 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE

 
11 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).

