ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, June 26

8 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: ANGELS IN THE OUTFIELD

( Foster kid Roger loves the Anaheim Angels, even though they’re the worst team in the major leagues. His estranged dad promises to reunite the family if the Angels make it to the World Series, so Roger prays that his favorite team will turn things around. A real angel named Al shows up in response to Roger’s prayers, and Anaheim’s hopeless coach is shocked to see his team on a winning streak.)