ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, June 5

8 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: AIR BUD

(In the wake of his father’s death, Josh struggles to adapt to his new home in Washington state. That all changes when he signs up to be the school basketball team’s manager and discovers that his dog Bud can play the sport amazingly well. After Bud joins the team, Josh’s life brightens considerably, until the dog’s former owner returns in hopes of reclaiming the pooch.)