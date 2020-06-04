ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, June 5

Miscellaneous

Photo of Teri Couch Teri Couch

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

5:30 AM | KBO LEAGUE: NC DINOS vs HANWHA EAGLES  LIVE 6 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE  (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
8:30 AM | GET UP!  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
10:30 AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 12 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
12:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 2 PM | KBO LEAGUE: NC DINOS vs HANWHA EAGLES  ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 5 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
3 PM | THE JUMP  SAME DAY 6 PM | UFC LIVE: UFC 250 PREVIEW  ENCORE
3:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA  SAME DAY 7 PM | ESPORTS: NBA 2K LEAGUE  LIVE
4 PM | UFC LIVE: UFC 250 PREVIEW  LIVE 11 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
5 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE  
8 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: AIR BUD
(In the wake of his father’s death, Josh struggles to adapt to his new home in Washington state. That all changes when he signs up to be the school basketball team’s manager and discovers that his dog Bud can play the sport amazingly well. After Bud joins the team, Josh’s life brightens considerably, until the dog’s former owner returns in hopes of reclaiming the pooch.)
10 PM | THE BEST OF THIS IS SPORTSCENTER: THE SUPERSTARS  ENCORE
11 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).

