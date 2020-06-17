Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball Content Highlights

ESPN is continuing to cover the latest Major League Baseball news and information across its platforms, leading reporting and analysis regarding the return of MLB and offering diverse, multi-platform content to fans.

Following ESPN’s presentation of the 2020 MLB Draft last week, ESPN MLB Insider and draft expert Kiley McDaniel released a team-by-team breakdown of the draft on ESPN.com, along with his Way-Too-Early 2021 MLB Draft Rankings, which is exclusive to ESPN+ subscribers.

Veteran ESPN Senior Writer Tim Kurkjian continues his daily “Baseball Fix” series, documenting anecdotes tied to each day in baseball history. Wednesday, Kurkjian recalls what it was like to see Ted Williams at the plate or in a batting cage. Thursday, he reviews players who have hit for the cycle, and notes some surprising names who haven’t. Friday, he looks at the top father-son duos in MLB history.

The upcoming KBO League slate features three consecutive games between the Defending Champion Doosan Bears and the second place LG Twins. Jon “Boog” Sciambi will provide commentary with ESPN Analyst Kyle Peterson on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET. Peterson will also call Saturday’s game at 4 a.m. with Jason Benetti, who will return for the Sunday morning game at 4 a.m. alongside ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza.

ESPN MLB Analyst Eduardo Perez will join Sciambi to call Thursday’s game between the KT Wiz and SK Wyverns at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN.

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Thu, June 18 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) KT Wiz vs. SK Wyverns Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Fri, June 19 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Sat, June 20 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson Sun, June 21 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

