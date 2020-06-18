ESPN Radio & The Undefeated Present The Intersection: A Weekly, Two-Hour Show Continuing the Conversation on Social Justice & Sports

Special Debut Date of Friday, June 19, in Recognition of Juneteenth on ESPN Radio at 8 p.m. ET

Hosted by SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan & The Undefeated Columnist Clinton Yates

On Friday, June 19, ESPN Radio and The Undefeated – ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture – will present the debut of The Intersection at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN Radio. The two-hour, weekly show will feature in-depth discussions that will continue the conversation around the impact of social justice on sports and society. Following its premiere episode on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth, ESPN Radio & The Undefeated Present The Intersection will move to its regular time slot, Thursday on ESPN Radio at 8 p.m., June 25.

The show will be hosted by two marquee, multiplatform ESPN voices – SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan and The Undefeated columnist, commentator and host Clinton Yates. The duo will regularly be joined by other commentators from across the network.

“We are proud to have Elle and Clinton as part of this key piece of the ESPN Radio lineup,” said David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production. “They are experts in driving and furthering meaningful conversations on social justice and the impacts on sports and society, while engaging with listeners throughout the process.”

Duncan and Yates will recap the events, conversations and actions that took place throughout the previous week related to social justice. They will look ahead at the continued impact on sports and the way various leagues are responding as they return to competition.

Highlights from the show will be featured on The Undefeated as well as across ESPN’s multiplatform studio programming. A podcast version of the show will be available next month.

ESPN Radio & The Undefeated Present The Intersection can be heard nationally on SiriusXM, the ESPN App and ESPNRadio.com as well as via digital distributers Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn

-30-

Media Contacts:

ESPN Audio – Diane Lamb [email protected]; Michael Skarka [email protected]

The Undefeated – Mac Nwulu [email protected]