ESPN Revisits the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals in Tonight’s Best of the NBA Presented by State Farm Doubleheader

In this week’s Best of the NBA presented by State Farm series, ESPN will re-air Games 6 and 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, starring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat and Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen on the Boston Celtics. The Heat escaped elimination in Game 6, highlighted by James’ 45-point performance, after losing three games in a row and defeated the Celtics again in Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive year.

Hoop Streams will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App beginning at 6:15 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, and analysts Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan to reflect on the Best of the NBA presented by State Farm doubleheader. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., featuring a cast of high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests.

Following Thursday’s NBA Board of Governors vote, The Jump will be live for one-hour featuring reactions from current players as well as guests including Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe, and Richard Jefferson. The show will also feature a special interview on social justice with six-time NBA Champion and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

This Week’s Cast:

Monday – Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins

Tuesday – Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst

Wednesday – Rachel Nichols, Chiney Ogwumike, Brian Windhorst

Thursday – Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Richard Jefferson

Friday – Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, Kendrick Perkins

An all-new episode of NBA Countdown will be available on ESPN’s YouTube channel this Thursday with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

NBA Countdown’s “I Love 90’s Basketball” YouTube series continues this week as ESPN analysts and commentators reflect on the NBA moments that made them love basketball in the 90s.

Past episodes:

I Love 90s Basketball: Pippen dunking on Ewing, 1996 NBA draft

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan Edition

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan Edition, Part 2

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan’s greatest dunks

I Love ’90s Basketball: Michael Jordan dominating on defense

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan’s mind games

When Michael Jordan’s rivals got the best of him | I Love 90s Basketball

I Love 90s Basketball: Charles Barkley Edition

Top ESPN NBA Headlines

The story behind the Kenny Lattimore album that became Michael Jordan’s soundtrack for the 1998 NBA Finals

NBA playoff debate: Big play-in tournament questions and bold predictions

NBA awards debate: Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant, big MVP questions

NBA awards predictions: Who will and should win this season?

NBCA establishes committee on racial injustice and reform

More NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-