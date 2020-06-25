ESPN Statements on ACC Commissioner John Swofford’s Retirement

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced Thursday he will retire following the 2020-21 athletic season.

ESPN issued the following statements regarding Swofford.

Statement from ESPN President, Jimmy Pitaro

Commissioner Swofford will leave a lasting impact on college athletics. He has enhanced the Atlantic Coast Conference in a multitude of ways, including his vision for ACC Network, during his two-decades long tenure as Commissioner. He’s been a tremendous partner, and his progressive nature and leadership advanced not only the ACC but all of college athletics. His influence will be felt for years to come.

Statement from Senior Vice President of Disney and former ESPN Senior Vice President, Rosalyn Durant

There are good leaders and there are good human beings who are also great leaders. Commissioner Swofford is both. His thoughtful and steady leadership, respectful manner and kindness are some of his finest qualities. One of the best parts of launching ACC Network was working closely with Commissioner day in and day out. I learned through sheer proximity of him. Work brought us together but neither my role change nor his retirement will separate us. I wish him and Nora the absolute best.

Statement from ESPN Vice President of Programming & Acquisitions, Stacie McCollum

Throughout his esteemed career, Commissioner Swofford has been a visionary leader, successfully expanding the ACC’s footprint, advancing the league and shepherding the launch of ACCN. Under his oversight, the ACC has become one of the premiere athletic and academic conferences in the nation. While Commissioner Swofford is an exceptional business partner, he is an even better friend and trusted colleague. I will miss our regular conversations and interactions, but wish him and Nora nothing but the best in their next chapter.

Statement from ESPN Vice President of Production, Amy Rosenfeld

Commissioner John Swofford is one of the kindest, warmest, friendliest, smartest, strategic and sneaky funny guys I have ever met. I am grateful every single day to be able to call Commissioner Swofford my partner in launching ACC Network, and now, my dear friend.