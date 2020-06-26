ESPN to Televise NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release Presented by Mountain Dew Tonight at 7 p.m. ET

NBA Countdown Team to Unveil NBA Seeding Games Schedule

Hoop Streams Digital Pre-Show and Post-Show on ESPN App, Twitter and YouTube

ESPN will televise NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release presented by Mountain Dew tonight, Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET. The one-hour show will reveal the game matchups and the national television schedule for the NBA seeding games. The show features ESPN’s NBA Countdown team, including host Maria Taylor, analyst Jalen Rose and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, in studio. Analysts Paul Pierce and Jay Williams will appear remotely.

In addition to the schedule reveal, NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release presented by Mountain Dew will include expert analysis from the NBA Countdown team and an essay on the fight for social justice by Howard Bryant. The crew will also discuss what life will be like for NBA players on and off the court at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA show, will air special pre- and post-NBA schedule release shows on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms. The pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and the post-show starts at 8 p.m. ET. Cassidy Hubbarth hosts Hoop Streams with analysts Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan.

NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release presented by Mountain Dew will also stream via the ESPN App.

