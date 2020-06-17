ESPN’s Cross Platform NBA Coverage Continues with Comprehensive Reporting, Live Shows and Digital Segments

ESPN’s top NBA shows continue its remote coverage of the league and its players as the NBA works to finalize plans to resume the season.

Hoop Streams will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App tonight beginning at 5 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, and analysts Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan. The cast will continue to review the league’s plan to return, talk about Perkins’ involvement with the “More Than a Vote” organization, and discuss the pressure on Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and other young players trying to make their first playoff appearances. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

The Jump, ESPN’s daily NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., featuring a cast of high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests.

This Week’s Cast:

Monday – Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, Kendrick Perkins

Tuesday – Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, Paul Pierce

Wednesday – Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce

Thursday – Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst

Friday – Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike

An all-new episode of NBA Countdown, ESPN and ABC’s longstanding NBA pregame show, will be available on ESPN’s YouTube channel this Thursday with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

NBA Countdown’s “I Love 90’s Basketball” YouTube series continues this week as ESPN analysts and commentators reflect on the NBA moments that made them love basketball in the 90s.

