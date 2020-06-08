ESPN’s ‘Greatest All-Time Softball Team’ to Be Revealed on Special Televised Edition of 7Innings Podcast
- One-Hour Program Will Air Tuesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU
On May 26, ESPN launched a multi-platform, fan-voted event to name the Greatest All-Time Softball Team and on Tuesday, June 9, the 7Innings Podcast will make the jump to television and streaming platforms to reveal who made the cut. The one-hour special, ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented By 7Innings, will air on ESPNU, helmed by “voice of softball” Beth Mowins who will be joined by the highly decorated 7Innings cast of Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe, Amanda Scarborough, Jen Schroeder and Michele Smith. The show will also be available on the ESPN App. Following the show, a full breakdown of the Greatest All-Time team will be available on ESPN.com
ESPN’s Greatest All Time Softball Team will consist of a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, three outfielders, a utility player, a left-handed pitcher and a right-handed pitcher. Each position was decided by fans who were given eight finalists in each round of voting. The finalists at each position spanned decades and played various iterations of the game. . .40 feet, 60 feet, white ball, yellow ball.
On Tuesday, only 11 will remain from the field of 72 to make up ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team.
|Catchers
|First Base
|Second Base
|Shortstop
|Third base
|Stacey Nuveman
UCLA
|Lauren Chamberlain
Oklahoma
|Sierra Romero
Michigan
|Laura Espinoza
Arizona
|Jessie Warren
Florida State
|Stacie Chambers
Arizona
|Bailey Hemphill
Alabama
|Jenny Dalton
Arizona
|Natasha Watley
UCLA
|Sydney Romero
Oklahoma
|Leah Braatz
Arizona
|Tori Vidales
Texas A&M
|Alex Hugo
Georgia
|Dot Richardson
UCLA
|Kasey Cooper
Auburn
|Kristen Rivera
Washington
|Ali Gardiner
Florida
|Nina Lindenberg
Fresno State
|Sis Bates
Washington
|Andrea Duran
UCLA
|Gillian Boxx
Cal-Berkley
|Shay Knighten
Oklahoma
|Hannah Flippen
Utah
|Delaney Spaulding
UCLA
|Jennifer Brundage
UCLA
|Aubree Munro
Florida
|Sheila Cornell Douty
UCLA
|Sara Pickering
Washington
|Ashley Hansen
Stanford
|Katiyana Mauga
Arizona
|Jessica Shults
Oklahoma
|Amy Chellovold
Alabama
|Julie Smith
Fresno State
|Madison Shipman
Tennessee
|Janice Parks
UCLA
|Shelley Stokes
Fresno State
|Amanda Lorenz
Florida
|Kelsey Stewart
Florida
|Jessie Harper
Arizona
|Krista Donnenwirth
Arizona State
|Outfield
|Utility
|Left-Handed Pitchers
|Right-Handed
Pitchers
|Kelly Kretschman
Alabama
|Lauren Haeger
Florida
|Monica Abbott
Tennessee
|Lisa Fernandez
UCLA
|Haylie McCleney
Alabama
|Rachel Garcia
UCLA
|Cat Osterman
Texas
|Alicia Hollowell
Arizona
|Alison McCutcheon
Arizona
|Ally Carda
UCLA
|Michele Granger
Cal-Berkeley
|Jennie Finch
Arizona
|Jessica Mendoza
Stanford
|Shelby Pendley
Oklahoma
|Keilani Ricketts
Oklahoma
|Danielle Lawrie
Washington
|Leah O’Brien-Amico
Arizona
|Lovieanne Jung
Arizona
|Paige Parker
Oklahoma
|Nancy Evans
Arizona
|Laura Berg
Fresno State
|Amanda Freed
UCLA
|Michele Smith
Oklahoma State
|Keira Goerl
UCLA
|Kaitlin Cochran
Arizona State
|Tairia Mims Flowers
UCLA
|Meghan King
Florida State
|Debbie Doom
UCLA
|Caitlin Lowe
Arizona
|Jackie Traina
Alabama
|Katie Burkhart
Arizona State
|Susie Parra
Arizona
