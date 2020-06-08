ESPN’s ‘Greatest All-Time Softball Team’ to Be Revealed on Special Televised Edition of 7Innings Podcast

Kimberly Elchlepp

  • One-Hour Program Will Air Tuesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

On May 26, ESPN launched a multi-platform, fan-voted event to name the Greatest All-Time Softball Team and on Tuesday, June 9, the 7Innings Podcast will make the jump to television and streaming platforms to reveal who made the cut. The one-hour special, ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented By 7Innings, will air on ESPNU, helmed by “voice of softball” Beth Mowins who will be joined by the highly decorated 7Innings cast of Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe, Amanda Scarborough, Jen Schroeder and Michele Smith. The show will also be available on the ESPN App. Following the show, a full breakdown of the Greatest All-Time team will be available on ESPN.com

ESPN’s Greatest All Time Softball Team will consist of a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, three outfielders, a utility player, a left-handed pitcher and a right-handed pitcher. Each position was decided by fans who were given eight finalists in each round of voting. The finalists at each position spanned decades and played various iterations of the game. . .40 feet, 60 feet, white ball, yellow ball.

On Tuesday, only 11 will remain from the field of 72 to make up ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team.

Catchers First Base Second Base Shortstop Third base
Stacey Nuveman
UCLA  		 Lauren Chamberlain
Oklahoma		 Sierra Romero
Michigan		 Laura Espinoza
Arizona		 Jessie Warren
Florida State
Stacie Chambers
Arizona		 Bailey Hemphill
Alabama  		 Jenny Dalton
Arizona		 Natasha Watley
UCLA 		 Sydney Romero
Oklahoma
Leah Braatz
Arizona		 Tori Vidales
Texas A&M		 Alex Hugo
Georgia		 Dot Richardson
UCLA 		 Kasey Cooper
Auburn
Kristen Rivera
Washington		 Ali Gardiner
Florida		 Nina Lindenberg
Fresno State		 Sis Bates
Washington		 Andrea Duran
UCLA
Gillian Boxx
Cal-Berkley		 Shay Knighten
Oklahoma		 Hannah Flippen
Utah		 Delaney Spaulding
UCLA		 Jennifer Brundage
UCLA
Aubree Munro
Florida		 Sheila Cornell Douty
UCLA  		 Sara Pickering
Washington  		 Ashley Hansen
Stanford		 Katiyana Mauga
Arizona
Jessica Shults
Oklahoma		 Amy Chellovold
Alabama		 Julie Smith
Fresno State		 Madison Shipman
Tennessee		 Janice Parks
UCLA
Shelley Stokes
Fresno State		 Amanda Lorenz
Florida		 Kelsey Stewart
Florida		 Jessie Harper
Arizona		 Krista Donnenwirth
Arizona State
Outfield Utility Left-Handed Pitchers Right-Handed
Pitchers		  
Kelly Kretschman
Alabama		 Lauren Haeger
Florida		 Monica Abbott
Tennessee		 Lisa Fernandez
UCLA		  
Haylie McCleney
Alabama		 Rachel Garcia
UCLA		 Cat Osterman
Texas		 Alicia Hollowell
Arizona		  
Alison McCutcheon
Arizona		 Ally Carda
UCLA		 Michele Granger
Cal-Berkeley		 Jennie Finch
Arizona		  
Jessica Mendoza
Stanford		 Shelby Pendley
Oklahoma		 Keilani Ricketts
Oklahoma		 Danielle Lawrie
Washington		  
Leah O’Brien-Amico
Arizona		 Lovieanne Jung
Arizona		 Paige Parker
Oklahoma		 Nancy Evans
Arizona		  
Laura Berg
Fresno State		 Amanda Freed
UCLA		 Michele Smith
Oklahoma State		 Keira Goerl
UCLA		  
Kaitlin Cochran
Arizona State		 Tairia Mims Flowers
UCLA		 Meghan King
Florida State		 Debbie Doom
UCLA		  
Caitlin Lowe
Arizona		 Jackie Traina
Alabama		 Katie Burkhart
Arizona State		 Susie Parra
Arizona		  

Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp

