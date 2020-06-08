ESPN’s ‘Greatest All-Time Softball Team’ to Be Revealed on Special Televised Edition of 7Innings Podcast

One-Hour Program Will Air Tuesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

On May 26, ESPN launched a multi-platform, fan-voted event to name the Greatest All-Time Softball Team and on Tuesday, June 9, the 7Innings Podcast will make the jump to television and streaming platforms to reveal who made the cut. The one-hour special, ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented By 7Innings, will air on ESPNU, helmed by “voice of softball” Beth Mowins who will be joined by the highly decorated 7Innings cast of Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe, Amanda Scarborough, Jen Schroeder and Michele Smith. The show will also be available on the ESPN App. Following the show, a full breakdown of the Greatest All-Time team will be available on ESPN.com

ESPN’s Greatest All Time Softball Team will consist of a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, three outfielders, a utility player, a left-handed pitcher and a right-handed pitcher. Each position was decided by fans who were given eight finalists in each round of voting. The finalists at each position spanned decades and played various iterations of the game. . .40 feet, 60 feet, white ball, yellow ball.

On Tuesday, only 11 will remain from the field of 72 to make up ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team.

Catchers First Base Second Base Shortstop Third base Stacey Nuveman

UCLA Lauren Chamberlain

Oklahoma Sierra Romero

Michigan Laura Espinoza

Arizona Jessie Warren

Florida State Stacie Chambers

Arizona Bailey Hemphill

Alabama Jenny Dalton

Arizona Natasha Watley

UCLA Sydney Romero

Oklahoma Leah Braatz

Arizona Tori Vidales

Texas A&M Alex Hugo

Georgia Dot Richardson

UCLA Kasey Cooper

Auburn Kristen Rivera

Washington Ali Gardiner

Florida Nina Lindenberg

Fresno State Sis Bates

Washington Andrea Duran

UCLA Gillian Boxx

Cal-Berkley Shay Knighten

Oklahoma Hannah Flippen

Utah Delaney Spaulding

UCLA Jennifer Brundage

UCLA Aubree Munro

Florida Sheila Cornell Douty

UCLA Sara Pickering

Washington Ashley Hansen

Stanford Katiyana Mauga

Arizona Jessica Shults

Oklahoma Amy Chellovold

Alabama Julie Smith

Fresno State Madison Shipman

Tennessee Janice Parks

UCLA Shelley Stokes

Fresno State Amanda Lorenz

Florida Kelsey Stewart

Florida Jessie Harper

Arizona Krista Donnenwirth

Arizona State Outfield Utility Left-Handed Pitchers Right-Handed

Pitchers Kelly Kretschman

Alabama Lauren Haeger

Florida Monica Abbott

Tennessee Lisa Fernandez

UCLA Haylie McCleney

Alabama Rachel Garcia

UCLA Cat Osterman

Texas Alicia Hollowell

Arizona Alison McCutcheon

Arizona Ally Carda

UCLA Michele Granger

Cal-Berkeley Jennie Finch

Arizona Jessica Mendoza

Stanford Shelby Pendley

Oklahoma Keilani Ricketts

Oklahoma Danielle Lawrie

Washington Leah O’Brien-Amico

Arizona Lovieanne Jung

Arizona Paige Parker

Oklahoma Nancy Evans

Arizona Laura Berg

Fresno State Amanda Freed

UCLA Michele Smith

Oklahoma State Keira Goerl

UCLA Kaitlin Cochran

Arizona State Tairia Mims Flowers

UCLA Meghan King

Florida State Debbie Doom

UCLA Caitlin Lowe

Arizona Jackie Traina

Alabama Katie Burkhart

Arizona State Susie Parra

Arizona

