ESPN’s Podcast Audience Growing

ESPN AudioESPN Podcasts

ESPN’s Podcast Audience Growing

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

In May, ESPN Podcasts experienced 44.2 million downloads, the seventh month in the last eight with a total of 40 million or more.  The number represents an 11% increase over the previous month and a year-over-year increase of 32%.

In addition, the average ESPN listener downloaded 8.62 podcast episodes in May, up 40% over last year.

The beginning of the return of sports following the shutdown in March helped drive the results.  Of note, the Jalen & Jacoby show, hosted by Jalen Rose and David Jacoby, experienced more than two million downloads.

ESPN’s unique podcast audience is verified by Podtrac and download totals by Rawvoice.

 

ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2019 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded in total a record 425 million times, by on average six million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily with Mina Kimes) and compelling personalities. The most popular titles include 30 for 30, Fantasy Focus Football, The Lowe Post, and podcasts of ESPN Radio’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, and TV’s First Take.

 

-30-

 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close