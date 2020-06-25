ESPN’s Podcast Audience Growing

In May, ESPN Podcasts experienced 44.2 million downloads, the seventh month in the last eight with a total of 40 million or more. The number represents an 11% increase over the previous month and a year-over-year increase of 32%.

In addition, the average ESPN listener downloaded 8.62 podcast episodes in May, up 40% over last year.

The beginning of the return of sports following the shutdown in March helped drive the results. Of note, the Jalen & Jacoby show, hosted by Jalen Rose and David Jacoby, experienced more than two million downloads.

ESPN’s unique podcast audience is verified by Podtrac and download totals by Rawvoice.

ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2019 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded in total a record 425 million times, by on average six million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily with Mina Kimes) and compelling personalities. The most popular titles include 30 for 30, Fantasy Focus Football, The Lowe Post, and podcasts of ESPN Radio’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, and TV’s First Take.

