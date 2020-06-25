MEDIA ALERT: 23 European Soccer Matches on ESPN+, Including FA Cup Quarterfinals, Serie A, EFL and More

ESPN+ continues live coverage of professional European soccer with 23 matches through the last week of June, including the FA Cup quarterfinals Saturday and Sunday, as well as EFL, Italian Serie A, Danish Superliga and more. ESPN+ has nearly 70 matches on tap for July. Also, ESPN FC Daily, ESPN’s signature soccer show offering daily analysis and highlights from around the world, is now available seven days a week, exclusively on ESPN+.

Date Start Match Platform/Network Fri, June 26 2:40PM Brentford vs. West Bromwich Albion

English League Championship ESPN+ 3:30PM Juventus vs. Lecce

Italian Serie A ESPN+* Sat, June 27 7:25AM Preston North End vs. Cardiff City

English League Championship ESPN+ 9:55AM Leeds United vs. Fulham

English League Championship ESPN+* 11:00AM Brescia vs. Genoa

Italian Serie A ESPN+* 12:25PM Norwich City vs. Manchester United

FA Cup – Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN+/Deportes 1:25PM Cagliari vs. Torino

Italian Serie A ESPN2/Deportes 3:30PM Lazio vs. Fiorentina

Italian Serie A Football ESPN+* Sun, June 28 6:55AM Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday

English League Championship ESPN+ 7:55AM Sheffield United vs. Arsenal

FA Cup – Quarterfinal ESPN/ESPN+/Deportes 8:25AM Mjallby vs. Hammarby IF

Allsvenskan ESPN+ 9:10AM Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield

English League Championship ESPN+ 10:50AM Leicester City vs. Chelsea

FA Cup – Quarterfinal ESPN+* 11:00AM AC Milan vs. AS Roma

Italian Serie A ESPN+* 1:15PM Napoli vs. SPAL

Italian Serie A ESPN+* 1:20PM Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

FA Cup – Quarterfinal ESPN+* 1:20PM Sampdoria vs. Bologna

Italian Serie A ESPN+ 1:20PM Udinese vs. Atalanta

Italian Serie A ESPN+* 1:25PM Sassuolo vs. Hellas Veron

Italian Serie A ESPN/Deportes 1:55PM FC Kobenhaven vs. Midtjylland

Danish Superliga ESPN+ 3:30PM Parma vs. Inter Milan

Italian Serie A ESPN+* Mon, June 29 2:25PM Exeter City vs. Northampton Town

English League Two – Playoff Final ESPN+ 10:35PM Deportivo Saprissa vs. Alajuelense

Liga FPD de Costa Rica – Final/2nd Leg Deportes Tue, June 30 11:55AM Millwall vs. Swansea City

English League Championship ESPN+ 1:20PM Torino vs. Lazio

Italian Serie A ESPN+* 3:30PM Genoa vs. Juventus

Italian Serie A ESPN+*

* Available in English and Spanish.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

###