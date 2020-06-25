MEDIA ALERT: 23 European Soccer Matches on ESPN+, Including FA Cup Quarterfinals, Serie A, EFL and More

ESPN+ continues live coverage of professional European soccer with 23 matches through the last week of June, including the FA Cup quarterfinals Saturday and Sunday, as well as EFL, Italian Serie A, Danish Superliga and more. ESPN+ has nearly 70 matches on tap for July. Also, ESPN FC Daily, ESPN’s signature soccer show offering daily analysis and highlights from around the world, is now available seven days a week, exclusively on ESPN+.

Date Start Match Platform/Network
Fri, June 26 2:40PM Brentford vs. West Bromwich Albion
English League Championship		 ESPN+
3:30PM Juventus vs. Lecce
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+*
Sat, June 27 7:25AM Preston North End vs. Cardiff City
English League Championship		 ESPN+
9:55AM Leeds United vs. Fulham
English League Championship		 ESPN+*
11:00AM Brescia vs. Genoa
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+*
12:25PM Norwich City vs. Manchester United
FA Cup – Quarterfinal		 ESPN/ESPN+/Deportes
1:25PM Cagliari vs. Torino
Italian Serie A		 ESPN2/Deportes
3:30PM Lazio vs. Fiorentina 
Italian Serie A  Football		 ESPN+*
Sun, June 28 6:55AM Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
English League Championship		 ESPN+
7:55AM Sheffield United vs. Arsenal
FA Cup – Quarterfinal		 ESPN/ESPN+/Deportes
8:25AM Mjallby vs. Hammarby IF
Allsvenskan		 ESPN+
9:10AM Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield
English League Championship		 ESPN+
10:50AM Leicester City vs. Chelsea
FA Cup – Quarterfinal		 ESPN+*
11:00AM AC Milan vs. AS Roma
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+*
1:15PM Napoli vs. SPAL
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+*
1:20PM Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
FA Cup – Quarterfinal		 ESPN+*
1:20PM Sampdoria vs. Bologna
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+
1:20PM Udinese vs. Atalanta
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+*
1:25PM Sassuolo vs. Hellas Veron
Italian Serie A		 ESPN/Deportes
1:55PM FC Kobenhaven vs. Midtjylland
Danish Superliga		 ESPN+
3:30PM Parma vs. Inter Milan
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+*
Mon, June 29 2:25PM Exeter City vs. Northampton Town
English League Two – Playoff Final		 ESPN+
10:35PM Deportivo Saprissa vs. Alajuelense
Liga FPD de Costa Rica – Final/2nd Leg		 Deportes
Tue, June 30 11:55AM Millwall vs. Swansea City
English League Championship		 ESPN+
1:20PM Torino vs. Lazio
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+*
3:30PM Genoa vs. Juventus
Italian Serie A		 ESPN+*

* Available in English and Spanish.

About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

