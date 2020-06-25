MEDIA ALERT: 23 European Soccer Matches on ESPN+, Including FA Cup Quarterfinals, Serie A, EFL and More

ESPN+ continues live coverage of professional European soccer with 23 matches through the last week of June, including the FA Cup quarterfinals Saturday and Sunday, as well as EFL, Italian Serie A, Danish Superliga and more. ESPN+ has nearly 70 matches on tap for July. Also, ESPN FC Daily, ESPN’s signature soccer show offering daily analysis and highlights from around the world, is now available seven days a week, exclusively on ESPN+.
|Date
|Start
|Match
|Platform/Network
|Fri, June 26
|2:40PM
|Brentford vs. West Bromwich Albion
English League Championship
|ESPN+
|3:30PM
|Juventus vs. Lecce
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+*
|Sat, June 27
|7:25AM
|Preston North End vs. Cardiff City
English League Championship
|ESPN+
|9:55AM
|Leeds United vs. Fulham
English League Championship
|ESPN+*
|11:00AM
|Brescia vs. Genoa
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+*
|12:25PM
|Norwich City vs. Manchester United
FA Cup – Quarterfinal
|ESPN/ESPN+/Deportes
|1:25PM
|Cagliari vs. Torino
Italian Serie A
|ESPN2/Deportes
|3:30PM
|Lazio vs. Fiorentina
Italian Serie A Football
|ESPN+*
|Sun, June 28
|6:55AM
|Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
English League Championship
|ESPN+
|7:55AM
|Sheffield United vs. Arsenal
FA Cup – Quarterfinal
|ESPN/ESPN+/Deportes
|8:25AM
|Mjallby vs. Hammarby IF
Allsvenskan
|ESPN+
|9:10AM
|Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield
English League Championship
|ESPN+
|10:50AM
|Leicester City vs. Chelsea
FA Cup – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+*
|11:00AM
|AC Milan vs. AS Roma
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+*
|1:15PM
|Napoli vs. SPAL
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+*
|1:20PM
|Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
FA Cup – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+*
|1:20PM
|Sampdoria vs. Bologna
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+
|1:20PM
|Udinese vs. Atalanta
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+*
|1:25PM
|Sassuolo vs. Hellas Veron
Italian Serie A
|ESPN/Deportes
|1:55PM
|FC Kobenhaven vs. Midtjylland
Danish Superliga
|ESPN+
|3:30PM
|Parma vs. Inter Milan
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+*
|Mon, June 29
|2:25PM
|Exeter City vs. Northampton Town
English League Two – Playoff Final
|ESPN+
|10:35PM
|Deportivo Saprissa vs. Alajuelense
Liga FPD de Costa Rica – Final/2nd Leg
|Deportes
|Tue, June 30
|11:55AM
|Millwall vs. Swansea City
English League Championship
|ESPN+
|1:20PM
|Torino vs. Lazio
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+*
|3:30PM
|Genoa vs. Juventus
Italian Serie A
|ESPN+*
* Available in English and Spanish.
