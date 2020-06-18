SEC Network Programming Update: June 22 – 28

SEC Network’s weekly TV lineup closes out the last full week of June featuring women’s sports as part of ESPN’s celebration of the 48th anniversary of Title IX. espnW Presents: When We Play on Tuesday, June 23 will see SECN highlight 24 full hours of female-focused programming, including several SEC and NCAA Championships, as well as a slate of SEC Storied films.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday, Wednesday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Wednesday: SEC Inside marathon

SEC Inside marathon Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports Sunday: TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood marathon

SEC Network Continues to Innovate with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network is also producing a robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. Over the past several weeks, new segments stepped into the fold, such as Marty & McGee’s Show & Tell, Remember When… and What Day Is It? with Alyssa Lang. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: June 22 – 28

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jun 22 Midnight 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson 3 a.m. 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor 6 a.m. 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU 9 a.m. SEC Storied: Maravich Presented by Diet Dr Pepper 10 a.m. 1986 Classic NCAA Football Game: Georgia at Auburn Noon 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 1997 Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Tennessee 9 p.m. 1983 Classic NCAA Football Game: Auburn at Georgia 11 p.m. SEC Storied: Maravich Presented by Diet Dr Pepper Tue, Jun 23 Midnight 2019 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship (Evening Session) 2 a.m. SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne 3 a.m. SEC Storied: Stacy’s Gift Presented by Dr Pepper 3:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship 5:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Equestrian Championship 6:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship) 8:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Golf Championship 10:30 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Kentucky at Florida 12:30 p.m. 2012 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships 2 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 4 p.m. 2017 NCAA Women’s Championship Presented by Capital One: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina 6 p.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 7 p.m. Nine For IX: Pat XO 8 p.m. 2012 NCAA Women’s College World Series presented by Capital One: Oklahoma vs. Alabama 10 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series Presented by Capital One: Michigan vs. Florida (WCWS Finals Game 3) Wed, Jun 24 Midnight 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 2:30 a.m. One for the Ages 3:30 a.m. 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia 6:30 a.m. 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama 9:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Miami vs. Florida 10 a.m. SEC Inside: Texas State vs. Texas A&M 10:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC Inside: Florida vs. Kentucky 11:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Auburn vs. LSU Noon SEC Inside: Georgia vs. Florida 12:30 p.m. SEC Inside: LSU vs. Alabama 1 p.m. SEC Inside: Georgia vs. Auburn 1:30 p.m. SEC Inside: Texas A&M vs. Georgia 2 p.m. SEC Inside: SEC Championship 2:30 p.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Jun 25 2 a.m. 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama 5 a.m. 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 8 a.m. One for the Ages 9 a.m. 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee Noon 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Jun 26 2 a.m. 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 5 a.m. 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 8 a.m. 2012 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships 10 a.m. 2013 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Noon 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Jun 27 2 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia 5 a.m. 2008 SEC Championship Game: Florida vs. Alabama 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Georgia vs. Kentucky Basketball Noon SEC Rewind: 2009 Kansas vs. Missouri Basketball 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 Kentucky vs. Florida Basketball 4 p.m. 1997 SEC Championship Game: Auburn vs. Tennessee 6 p.m. 1998 SEC Championship Game: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee 8 p.m. 2008 SEC Championship Game: Florida vs. Alabama 10 p.m. 2009 SEC Championship Game: Alabama vs. Florida Sun, Jun 28 Midnight 1997 SEC Championship Game: Auburn vs. Tennessee 2 a.m. 1998 SEC Championship Game: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee 4 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 5 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Golf Championship 8 a.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 8:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood 9 a.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood 9:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood 10 a.m. TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood 10:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood 11 a.m. TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood 11:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood Noon SEC Rewind: 2013 Ole Miss vs. Florida Basketball 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1990 LSU vs. Loyola Marymount 4 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1995 Arkansas vs. Kentucky Basketball 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2013 Missouri vs. Georgia 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 South Carolina vs. Arkansas

