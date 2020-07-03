Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for July 7 through July 12

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, July 7, through Sunday, July 12. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.
July 7-July 12 schedule highlights:
- Two appearances by the first place NC Dinos as they visit the LG Twins Friday and Sunday
- Defending Champion Doosan Bears in action three times with batting average leader José Miguel Fernández
- Four appearances by the third place LG Twins, including two games visiting the Doosan Bears
All live games on ESPN:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Tue, July 7
|5:30 a.m.
|LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|Wed, July 8
|5:30 a.m.
|KT Wiz vs. KIA Tigers
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|Thu, July 9
|5:30 a.m.
(ESPN2)
|LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez
|Fri, July 10
|5:30 a.m.
|NC Dinos vs. LG Twins
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson
|Sat, July 11
|5 a.m.
|Doosan Bears vs. Lotte Giants
|Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
|Sun, July 12
|4 a.m.
|NC Dinos vs. LG Twins
|Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza
ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.
