Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for July 7 through July 12

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, July 7, through Sunday, July 12. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six live games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

July 7-July 12 schedule highlights:

Two appearances by the first place NC Dinos as they visit the LG Twins Friday and Sunday

Defending Champion Doosan Bears in action three times with batting average leader José Miguel Fernández

Four appearances by the third place LG Twins, including two games visiting the Doosan Bears

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, July 7 5:30 a.m. LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Wed, July 8 5:30 a.m. KT Wiz vs. KIA Tigers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Thu, July 9 5:30 a.m. (ESPN2) LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Fri, July 10 5:30 a.m. NC Dinos vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Sat, July 11 5 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. Lotte Giants Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza Sun, July 12 4 a.m. NC Dinos vs. LG Twins Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

ESPN.com is documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

-30-